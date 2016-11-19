The Beat Goes On: Canes keep cruising with comfortable win over Burke County

Twelve games into the season now, and the Cartersville High football team remains on track for its goal of winning a second straight state championship. The Canes handled their business thanks to a strong first-half performance Friday night against No. 8-ranked Burke County at Weinman Stadium, dispatching the Bears by a final of 35-7 to advance to their third consecutive Elite 8.

“To get out of it pretty much healthy and moving on to the third round is right where we want to be,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said.

Cartersville will face Woodward Academy next week in the Class 4A quarterfinals. The home team will be Woodward, which was determined by a coin flip after the game.

From the moment of the opening kickoff Friday, Cartersville looked every bit the No. 1-ranked team in the state.

The Canes’ defense shut out Burke County, allowing the Bears to get into Cartersville territory on just one of the Bears’ six first-half possessions.

While the defense was holding Burke scoreless, the Cartersville offense couldn’t miss, scoring on each of its five first-half drives.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence dissected the Burke defense for 236 yards and four touchdowns on 13-of-18 passing in the half. Running back Trey Creamer had just three carries but ran for 33 yards and had three catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Avery Showell had five receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Trase Fezzia had two big receptions for 53 yards and E.J. Turner had two for 29 yards and a touchdown.

The Canes only faced one third down in the first half, converted it, and finished with 305 yards of offense on 28 plays.

“Everything [was working] in the first half. We knew what they were going to do defensively. We knew what we were going to run. We had a game plan,” Lawrence said of the big first half. “We saw some stuff. They would blitz their linebackers some. We saw we could take advantage of that, so that’s what we did.”

As a result of the dominant two-way first-half performance, the Canes led 35-0 at halftime and put the game on cruise control the rest of the way.

Showell made several impressive plays in the game, including a big 44-yard reception where he went up and got the ball over the top of the defensive back. He also had two touchdowns where he shed multiple tackles on the way to the end zone.

“I was playing hard and I knew we had something to play for,” Showell said of his big numbers. “I’m proud of myself for being a defensive guy, but scoring all those touchdowns [now 16 on the year], it’s mostly just my line and the quarterback we have. They put me in good situations where I can do a lot of things.”

The Canes were able to hit several big gains on swing passes to Creamer, scored a 10-yard touchdown on a reverse to Antoine Jefferson, had Fezzia go 40 yards on a quick pass, and had Turner take one of those quick passes in for an 18-yard touchdown. It was all part of the game plan, according to King.

“That’s just what we’ve seen on film and what they’ve done in the past,” King said of getting the ball out quickly to Cartersville’s athletes on the edge. “Our guys did a good job of executing it.”

The one aspect of the game that was not going in Cartersville’s favor in the first half was the penalty department. Cartersville was called for 10 penalties in the first half, including some flags thrown that negated big passing plays, like one Showell 88-yard score.

On one Cartersville drive in the second quarter, eight penalties were called in the 13 snaps taken. Cartersville started the drive on its own 12, was backed up to its 3-yard line at one point, and was able to overcome penalty after penalty to eventually take a 28-0 lead with five minutes left in the first half.

The penalties seemed to slow Cartersville’s momentum, and that translated to a poor offensive showing in the second half. The Canes had just four first downs in their five second-half possessions, and had two drives stall because of penalties.

The Canes were shut out in the second half, although the game was already in hand.

“[Penalites] did break [our rhythm]. We felt good about a couple of possessions and then you’d have a big setback, so that was not good,” King said.

“I just think they made some adjustments that we weren’t ready for because we thought they were going to do the same thing,” Lawrence said of the scoreless second half. “We didn’t adjust to it well, but other than that, we played a good game.”

Burke did score one touchdown in the second half on a 15-play, 64-yard drive that included a fourth-down conversion and two more Cartersville penalties.

The Canes finished with 14 penalties for 121 yards of losses in the game.

Despite the one touchdown, Cartersville’s defense was able to keep the lead comfortable. Burke’s potent rushing attack that came in averaging well over 300 yards per game was held to 152.

The Bears did not have much more luck passing, either, earning just three completions and 28 yards on 14 attempts.

“Our defense, they missed a couple of tackles early in the game,” King said. “We were in the right position to make plays. A lot of that is Burke. Those guys ran the ball hard. We knew that going into it. It was a good physical football game and our guys responded.”

Nyvin Nelson led the way for the Canes’ defense with 12 tackles; Brandon Wade had eight; Sean Holton had eight; recently-named Region 5-AAAA Defensive Player of the Year Torrian Scrutchins had three and a sack; Fezzia added five with a pass breakup; Darian Poellnitz had six; Showell had five; and Trevor Lowe had three and a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage.

The Canes now move on to play Woodward on the road, which is the matchup many high school football fans around the state have been waiting for.

“They’re a really, really good football team this year,” King said. “Regardless [of who is the home team], we’re happy to still be playing.”