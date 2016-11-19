Knowles’ shot lifts Woodland

Randy Parker/The Daily Tribune News Randy Parker/The Daily Tribune News Buy photo

Woodland's Justice Carter finishes at the rim around Adairsville's Juan Perez during Woodland's 52-49 win at Adairsville High. Carter had 14 points and seven rebounds in the game.

Trevor Knowles hit a go-ahead three-pointer with under a minute left and would go on to make two free throws to seal it as Woodland beat Adairsville 52-49 in a taut, well-played season opener Saturday.

“Just saw my teammate, I knew he would knock it down,” said Justice Carter, who provided the assist for Knowles’ big shot and also led all scorers with 14 points.

In a back-and-forth game, Carter and Knowles led Woodland out to a great start, combining for 11 first-quarter points as the Wildcats took a 14-4 lead after one.

“I just felt like we had a slow start, got away from what we needed to do,” Adairsville coach Reggie Wilkes. “We played a little individually instead of working together, not running our offense, especially in the first quarter.”

The Tigers battled back in the second quarter, as Denzel Pitt, Hunter Hice and Grayson Dailey each scored six points in the quarter. A step-back three by Jaylen Ballard with time running out in the half kept Woodland on top, but not by much at 26-24 at the break.

Adairsville kept on the comeback trail though, and took a lead after the third thanks to a six-point quarter from all-county guard Ronald Hardin and some good facilitating from Cole Hewatt, who had four assists in the period.

“We jumped out and they fought back, and we knew they would, they always do,” Woodland coach Colman Roberts said.

With the momentum swinging back and forth, it was only right that it would come back to Woodland, and it did.

The Wildcats, helped by Adairsville going just 2-for-7 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, held the Tigers to just six points.

Woodland’s Justice Hayes eclipsed that mark all by himself with seven points in the period, and he had help from Carter and Knowles.

With 1:08 left in the game, Hardin drove the lane and got a floater to fall to give Adairsville a 49-47 lead, but on the very next possession, Carter, who had terrorized the Tigers all game with an array of slithering drives from the high post, spotted Knowles wide open on the left wing.

Knowles knocked down the triple for a 50-49 lead. Hice drove the lane but missed a tough shot, and Knowles' two late free throws would put the margin at 52-49.

“I’m proud we came back,” Roberts said. “We’ve got a long way to go and Adairsville is a good team, well-coached and they’ve got great players. We were lucky to win.”

Carter, looking undersized in the post next to Adairsville’s height, nonetheless finished with 14 and seven rebounds. Hayes had 13 and eight to go with four steals while Knowles finished with 11 and six. Camden Royal pitched in with eight points.

For Adairsville, Hardin led with 10 points, while Hice had eight. James Sims was a terror on the boards all game long, finishing with 14.

It was a great way to start the season, with the game going down to the wire and both teams making plays and having shots at the win.

“It sure is exciting to win,” Roberts said. “We struggled a little bit midway through but we’re excited, the kids are excited.”