Go-go Lady Tigers beat Woodland in opener, 65-38

Adairsville's Nakiyah Washington takes a jump shot during her team's 65-38 home win over Woodland Saturday night. Washington finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

Adairsville’s girls basketball team blitzed Woodland in a fast-paced season opener Saturday, winning 65-38 behind big games from its three stars, Josie Summerville, Nakiyah Washington and Emily Collum.

“I’m so happy and so proud of my girls tonight,” Lady Tigers coach Lee Whitaker said. They were pretty scrappy. ... I’m happy that they’re up there putting pressure on top of the ball, and I’m glad that we could get out on the break and show some of the athleticism that we’ve got.”

Summerville put up 18 points and nine rebounds for Adairsville, while her fellow post Washington had 12 and six and point guard Collum flirted with a triple-double, racking up eight points, eight assists and nine steals.

Woodland had trouble dealing with Adairsville’s press from the beginning, as Summerville and Washington set the tone on the interior by combining to score all of the Lady Tigers’ 15 first-quarter points. Washington had 10 of those as Whitaker’s team broke out to a 15-4 lead after one period.

The Lady Wildcats fought back in the second quarter. Madgie Robinson and Nickiah Metcalf hit 3-pointers for Woodland, but Summerville continued dominating with seven points in the period and Zay Harris added five as the Lady Tigers took a 31-19 lead at the half.

It was Collum’s turn to take over in the third, as the point guard had six points and five steals in the quarter, flying around to rack up deflections as the second line in Adairsville’s press.

“She is is the absolute sparkplug that makes us go,” Whitaker said. “Her cross-court skips and the way that she moves the ball in the halfcourt and the fullcourt is incredible. I’ve never coached a player like her before, ever. She’s a blessing and she’s the perfect point guard for the system that we try to run here.”

Robinson hit two more 3s for Woodland in the fourth quarter, but Adairsville easily saw the game out to put its first win up on the board.

Summerville, Washington and Collum were backed up by Havyn Isaac, who had eight points; Latya Printup, who had seven; and Harris, who added four rebounds to her five points. Lori Cimino also contributed on the boards, picking up seven rebounds.

For Woodland, Robinson hit four 3s on her way to a 14-point, seven-rebound night. Freshman guard Carli Clymer was a pleasant surprise for the Lady ’Cats, never looking overwhelmed and finishing with eight points, seven rebounds and four assists while Jamison Kilgo had six points and seven rebounds and senior Excel transfer McKenzie Hobbs led the team with nine rebounds.

There’s plenty more basketball to be played this season, but it’s always better to start with a win, and Adairsville did that.

“I’m just excited and it’s a good way to start the season. Hopefully, this is a good way for us to carry forward and build upon what we did,” Whitaker said.