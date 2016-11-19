Hoops roundup: Cass girls open season with win over ranked team

Cass girls 43, Armuchee 38

The Armuchee High girls basketball team came into the season ranked No. 10 in Class 2A. However, it was the Lady Colonels who were the top team Friday night in their season opener, defeating Armuchee by a score of 43-38 at Cass High.

The game was tied at 29-apiece going into the fourth quarter, but Cass was able to pull the game out thanks to a combined 10 points by Jana Morning and Payton Stoddard in the final eight minutes.

Morning and Stoddard also were the leading scorers for Cass in the game. Morning finished with 15 and Stoddard scored nine.

Lyric Curtis added six, as did Kyla Michienzi. Cass hit seven 3-pointers in the game, helping to make up for an 8-of-17 showing at the free throw line.

Cass shot 7-of-24 from inside the 3-point arc.

Cass led most of the way, taking a 15-10 advantage after the first quarter and a 25-17 lead at halftime.

Armuchee outscored Cass in the third quarter, 12-4, but the Lady Colonels took the fourth quarter, 14-9.

The girls game preceded the boys taking care of Armuchee by a score of 57-33.

Cass will next face South Paulding Monday at home.

Excel girls 47, East Paulding 46

The Excel girls basketball team and East Paulding were neck and neck throughout the entirety of Friday’s season opener.

In the end, it was the Lady Eagles who pulled out the win behind 16 points from Rylie Boston and 12 from Whitney Harris to win by a score of 47-46.

The game was tied at 11 after the first quarter and Excel led by a score of 22-19 at halftime. It was in the third quarter when Boston took over, scoring all 10 of Excel’s points to keep the Lady Eagles in the lead at 32-26.

In the fourth quarter, Boston turned the scoring load over to Whitney Harris, who had 10 points in the final stanza, including two 3-pointers.

East Paulding made a late charge and scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, but Excel was able to prevail despite making just 15-of-45 free throws in the game.

East Paulding shot 19 free throws in the game, the difference in a foul-ridden game.

Other contributors for Excel included Kalli Beth Scheff, who had five of her nine points in the fourth quarter, and Brighton McCollum, who had 10 first-half points.

Excel will next host Adairsville on Tuesday.

East Paulding 100, Excel boys 27

The Excel boys basketball team lost almost all of its production from last season and the Eagles are young and inexperienced. As a result, Excel was overmatched Friday night against Class 5A East Paulding.

The Raiders defeated the Eagles at East Paulding High by a score of 100-27.

East Paulding came out scoring at a high rate, putting up 37 points in the first quarter to Excel’s 12. The differential was largely a product of turnovers for the Eagles.

East Paulding’s lead ballooned to 60-20 at halftime, and did not get much better from there with the Raiders scoring 30 points in the third quarter.

It did not help matters that Excel went 10-for-22 from the free throw line and had 21 turnovers in the first half.

The leading scorer for Excel was Jordan Wilkie with 11.