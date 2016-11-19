The 2016 Daily Tribune News All-County Volleyball Team

It was a strong overall volleyball season for Bartow County high school teams.

Cartersville won 28 matches and reached the second round of the state playoffs, while Adairsville and Cass had much improved seasons with the Lady Tigers even qualifying for the state tournament.

Cartersville came back from two sets down in their area tournament finals to defeat Sandy Creek and win the area championship. The Lady Canes beat two teams they had previously lost to in area play, Sandy Creek and Troup, to earn a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs.

Cartersville won its first-round matchup with Hephzibah in straight sets, but lost to Northside, Columbus in the second round.

Adairsville also peaked at area tournament time and finished as the Area 6-AAA runner-up. The Lady Tigers went on to lose to Ringgold in the state tournament, but still finished with 19 wins.

Cass, meanwhile, possibly showed the most improvement of any team in Bartow County. The Lady Colonels even beat Woodland to finish third in the county championship. Cass, just two years removed from a winless season, finished with 10 wins this year.

Woodland went 16-29 on the year, and finished two spots back in the Area 7-AAAAA standings to make the state playoffs, placing sixth in a nine-team area.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Catie Heilman — Cartersville

In Cartersville’s biggest match of the year at Sandy Creek in the region tournament, the Lady Canes turned to their top hitter. Heilman had 16 kills in the match on a 50 percent kill rate as she led her team to an area championship.

It was not just in the area tournament when Heilman came up big for the Lady Canes, though. The left-handed outside hitter led her team with 234 kills on the year, was second on her team with 99 aces and was second on the team with 136 digs. She was named first-team all-area.

“When we got in a mess, she was definitely the person we were going to send the ball to,” Cartersville coach Dutch Cothran said. “She was an all-around player. She was one of our best passers, one of our best hitters, one of our best servers. She was just that kid you could count on to do anything and everything.”

ALL-COUNTY

Kameron Hendrix — Cartersville

The senior setter was responsible for distributing the ball to all of Cartersville’s weapons, and she did her job effectively as she was far and away the county’s leader in assists with 533. Her performance throughout the season made her a first-team all-area selection.

In addition to her play on the court, Cothran said Cartersville’s lone senior “brought a lift to the team with her leadership.”

Anna Mathis — Cartersville

The sophomore libero led the county in digs with 228, and Cothran said Mathis played “a really, really vital role to our success.” She had a 91.9 serve percentage, which would have led any other Bartow team besides Cartersville. In addition to her role as a libero, she contributed 55 assists on the year.

Sierra Matthews — Adairsville

Matthews was Adairsville’s top hitter and was an all-area selection after moving to outside hitter from middle the year before. She recorded a county-leading 269 kills on the season with a 67.6 kill percentage.

“She’s my top hitter and our go-to person,” Adairsville coach Patricia McPhee said of the senior. “When we needed a kill, that’s who we would set it to. She has a lot of experience in that position.”

Chloe Powell — Adairsville

The senior leader of the Lady Tigers played setter and right-side hitter. She recorded 90 kills and had 70 assists on the year. She also was the team’s most consistent server with an 88.1 serve percentage and a county-leading 119 aces.

“She’s our leader on the floor,” McPhee said. “All the kids look to her to know where they’re supposed to be, what they’re supposed to do. She gives encouragement and guidance to the team.”

Rebekah Stevens — Cartersville

Cartersville’s sophomore right-side hitter was second on the team with 177 kills this season for a 34 kill percentage. She also had 55 assists on her way to being named second-team all area.

“She’s a very versatile player,” Cothran said of Stevens. “She could set. She could hit. She was a very productive hitter for us this year on the right side.”

Madilyn Tuplin — Woodland

Woodland’s middle hitter did not start playing volleyball until her sophomore year, but the 6-foot-1 Tuplin became a force for the Lady Wildcats as a senior, recording 184 kills on the season to lead her team. She also led Woodland with an 88.8 serve percentage, led in receiving percentage and had more than half of her team’s blocks with 88.

“She was very, very valuable. She stepped up like we needed her to do this season,” Woodland coach David Condon said. “She’s a really good athlete, is going to play club again this year, wants to play at the next level.”

HONORABLE MENTION: Josie Summerville, Adairsville; Grace Hunter, Cartersville; Lauren Wenzell, Cartersville; Sadie McMicken, Cass; Kalia Henry, Woodland.