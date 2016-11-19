Sunday Standouts: Burke Co. can’t stop Showell in Canes’ win

The Cartersville High football team was expected to beat Burke County Friday night. And even though the No. 8-ranked Bears provided a relatively tough test by holding Cartersville to its third-lowest margin of victory of the year at 35-7, the outcome was never really in doubt and the Canes handled their business to move on to the Class 4A quarterfinals at 13-0.

Cartersville’s first half was as impressive as any they had played all year, scoring on each of its five first-half possessions while holding Burke County scoreless.

Burke County outscored Cartersville in the second half, 7-0, but the game had already been decided.

Cartersville’s starters played the whole game, a rarity this year, and as a result, the Canes accumulated four-quarters worth of statistics, which is most evident in the passing-game numbers.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Avery Showell (7)

Showell now has a whopping 16 touchdowns on the year thanks to his two Friday night. He would have had another one, but an 88-yard touchdown in which he blew by the Burke defense was called back. He still had eight receptions for 123 yards Friday after he had 123 yards and three touchdowns in the first round against Chestatee.

Showell’s highlights against Burke County included catches of 14 and 20 yards in which he shed multiple tackles on his way to the end zone on each. He also caught a 44-yard pass in which he was falling down and made a play in the air under tight coverage by a Burke County defensive back.

He now has 37 catches on the year for 658 yards to lead the Canes.

In addition to his offensive prowess, he made five tackles, four solo, on defense.

SUNDAY STANDOUTS

Trevor Lawrence (12)

Lawrence threw for over 300 yards for the first time since Sept. 23 at Cedartown. He capitalized on playing all four quarters for the first time in four games by going 19-of-31 for 316 yards and four touchdowns passing. He now is 201-of-317 passing (63.4 percent) for 3,238 yards and 44 touchdowns on the year.

Lawrence also ran six times for 57 yards, including a couple of key first-down scrambles, and has 42 carries for 235 yards (5.6) on the year.

Trey Creamer (6)

Creamer only received six carries in the game, but three of them went for first downs. He finished with six carries for 42 yards. However, his biggest contribution was in the passing game, where he had four receptions for 96 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown catch and a 58-yard reception on a swing pass in which he ran by multiple defenders, switched field and left several defenders eating dirt with cutbacks along the way.

He now has 96 carries for 531 yards (5.5 per attempt) and 17 touchdowns rushing, to go along with 33 receptions for 512 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Nyvin Nelson (3)

The junior middle linebacker had his biggest tackling game of the season in Friday night’s four quarters of action. He took advantage of the extra playing time with eight tackles in the second half. He finished with a team-high 12 in the game, seven solo. None of his tackles were for loss, but 11 of them were within four yards of the line of scrimmage, as he helped the Canes’ defense limit Burke to 152 yards rushing in the game. The Bears had previously averaged 335.6 yards rushing.