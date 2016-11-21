The Cass girls basketball team hung tough with a Class 6A opponent, South Paulding, for most of the game Monday before finally falling, 66-49.

“South Paulding, they go to state every year, they’re a 6A school, we’re a 5A school,” coach Burt Jackson said. “We loaded up and played some tough competition early in the hopes that it would prepare us for the upcoming region schedule.”

Jackson’s team certainly got some good competition, and acquitted themselves well in a game that was closer than the score indicated—and could have been even closer if the Lady Colonels had hit their free throws and kept South Paulding off the boards.

Cass shot 9-for-21 from the line and allowed the Lady Spartans’ Kelsi Fizer to put up 24 points and 16 rebounds. The Lady Colonels were only outrebounded 42 to 37, but every time Cass drew close, Fizer was there with an offensive rebound and a putback.

“She just absolutely killed us,” Jackson said.

Even with Fizer’s rampage, Cass hung tough, leading after the first quarter and only trailing by six going into the fourth, which explains why the missed free throws ate at Jackson.

“It’s a six-point game with about three minutes to go,” Jackson said. “If we’re knocking our free throws down, we have the lead.”

It was the Jana Morning show for the Lady Colonels, as the senior point guard was all over the court. She filled up the stat sheet with five points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal in the first quarter as Cass went up 15-12.

She would go on to finish with 14 points, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals.

“I just love the way she pushes the ball up the floor. She can knock the three down, she can take it to the basket, she can find the open person, she makes it difficult for the other team to press us,” Jackson gushed about Morning, the defending DTN All-County Player of the Year.

South Paulding’s depth began to show in the second quarter. Point guard Bre’l Mackey bombed away, making three 3s in the period to give the Lady Spartans a 32-27 lead at halftime.

Cass stayed close in the second half, but Fizer, Kayla Frey and Caylin Stamps each came up with big offensive rebounds and scores for South Paulding at one time or another, and the Lady Spartans pulled away late.

“South Paulding is just a very good team, athletic and they have a lot of options being able to go inside and out,” Jackson said.

Sharia Wade scored eight points off the bench for Cass, while Kyla Michienzi hit two threes and finished with seven. Payton Stoddard stuffed the stat sheet with six points, six rebounds and three steals, while Lyric Curtis had five points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

“The one thing I did like about our game was we had eight different girls score, which shows we have a lot of balance,” Jackson said.

The Lady Colonels play next on Saturday, when they travel to take on North Murray at 4 p.m.