When the Cass boys basketball team went down 10-0 in a heartbeat to South Paulding, it looked like it was going to be a long night for the Colonels. To their credit, they did fight back and trailed by just nine at halftime, but a third-quarter blitz by the Spartans saw Cass take the loss on Monday, 53-38.

“We just didn’t come out with enough hype,” Cass coach David Brock said. “That’s a great team. It’s a preseason No. 3-ranked team in 6A, you can’t go out there and not have intensity and expect to win that game.”

Ashton Burley scored 10 and hauled in five rebounds for Cass before leaving the game in the third quarter with a twisted ankle. Brock expects him back in a week or less.

South Paulding came out strong, making Cass look overwhelmed. Ja’Cori Wilson hit a long 2 from the left corner to open the game. Drew Shepherd hit a 3 and made a layup before Wilson closed the run with a 3-pointer from just a step farther back to make it 10-0.

The Colonels fought back behind Burley and Ian Whittington, who made a layup and hit a 3, but a quarter-closing triple by South Paulding’s D.J. Jackson made it 16-10 after one.

“They had some guys hit some shots, and on the scouting report I’m looking to see early what they did and those guys got hot,” Brock said. “We fought back from that, that’s not what got us in trouble as much as how we came out to start the third quarter. But yeah, 10-0, we got on our back foot a little bit.”

Burley scored five in the second quarter and Cass went into the locker room down 29-20, but couldn’t do anything against South Paulding in the third quarter.

Shepherd hit two more 3s, and the high-low game with Wilson and fellow post Kane Williams torched Cass, which was outscored 20-7 in the quarter.

Shepherd hit four 3s and led all scorers with 17 points, while Wilson finished with 12 and Williams had 11.

For Cass, Burley had help from C.J. Bennett, who led the Colonels with 11 points and added four rebounds and three steals. Whittington had nine points and five rebounds, and guard Mark Chester led the team with seven rebounds.

“The first half, I thought defensively we did about as good as we could,” Brock said. “We held them to 29 and rotated well and played with energy. We just couldn’t throw it in the ocean on the other end, so the first half for me was fine. I think going down nine to them, a team that talented, we just came out so flat [in the second half].”

Cass will play next on Saturday, when the Colonels travel to take on Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m.