The Adairsville High boys basketball team, coming off a last-minute loss to Woodland Saturday, played a much more lopsided second game of the year Monday at Gordon Central.

This time, the Tigers came out on the winning end as they cruised to a 67-32 victory at Adairsville High. Adairsville went out to a whopping 27-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Cole Hewatt had seven first-quarter points while Denzel Pitt added six.

In a game where the subs were in early, the Tigers’ final statlines showed a well-balanced attack. Fourteen players saw action in the game and 12 scored for Adairsville.

The leading scorers were: Hunter Hice and Grayson Dailey with eight points, Ethan Belcher and Hewatt with seven; Pitt, Trevis Williams and Savaun Henderson with six; and James Sims with five.

The Tigers next take on Excel on the road with a chance to go over .500 today.