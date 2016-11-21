Former Adairsville Tiger and current Atlanta Falcon Vic Beasley Jr. was off this week during the bye week, and several other former Bartow high school football players have already wrapped up their seasons.

However, there were still plenty of county athletes who were in action for their college teams, including Hayes Linn, who had a big game for Air Force in a win against San Jose State.

Trevor Carlton (Reinhardt So., Cartersville) — Carlton saw action and had two tackles, one for a five-yard loss, in No. 3-ranked Reinhardt’s 52-22 first-round NAIA national playoff series win Saturday against Southeastern University.

T.L. Ford (UNC Charlotte Jr., Cartersville) — Ford had two receptions for nine yards Saturday in a 38-31 home loss to Middle Tennessee State. Ford is second on his team with 33 receptions for 422 yards with four touchdowns.

Miller Forristall (Alabama Fr., Cartersville) — Forristall saw action and was targeted with a pass once in the fourth quarter, but did not record a catch and had his two-game reception streak broken as Alabama defeated Chattanooga by a score of 31-3 Saturday.

Gordon Gray (Kennesaw State So., Cartersville) — Gray saw action for the sixth time this year in Kennesaw State’s 28-7 loss Saturday at Charleston Southern.

Lucas Johnson (Georgia State So., Cass) — Johnson saw action in Georgia State’s 30-24 win over Georgia Southern Saturday at the Georgia Dome.

Hayes Linn (Air Force Sr., Cartersville) — Linn was tied for fourth on his team with six tackles, three solo, in Air Force’s 41-38 road win over Fresno State. He also made a big play in pass coverage when he deflected a pass near his team’s goal line into the air and teammate Weston Steelhammer intercepted it early in the third quarter. Linn missed three games this season after separating his shoulder in the first quarter against New Mexico on Oct. 15. He still has 28 tackles, 20 solo, in eight games with three pass breakups as he has started all four positions in the secondary.

Rodney Mitchell (Coastal Carolina So., Cartersville) — Mitchell saw action in FCS No. 16-ranked Coastal Carolina’s 42-7 home win over Liberty Thursday.

Shelby Townsend Jr. (Georgia Southern So., Woodland) — Townsend saw action in Georgia Southern’s 30-24 loss at Georgia State Saturday.

Hiram Velez (Troy Jr., Adairsville) — Velez had one reception for a 1-yard loss in Troy’s 35-3 home loss Thursday to Arkansas State. Troy was ranked No. 25 in the AP poll coming into the game, but dropped out after its loss, although the Trojans still received six votes. Velez has seen action in 10 games this season and has nine receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown.