The Woodland High wrestling team has now won both of its tournaments this season and have done so against the teams the Wildcats figure to be contending with for a state title.

After topping Buford in the first tournament of the season, Woodland won the Blackbeard Duals at Allatoona High on Saturday by besting early title contenders Union Grove and Cass.

Woodland took down county rival Cass in the finals of the highly-competitive Blackbeard Duals by a score of 48-15 in a 1-2 Bartow finish.

“I guess, arguably, there were three of the top four teams in our [classification at Allatoona High Saturday],” Woodland head coach Adrian Tramutola said. “We have a lot to work on. I feel like we can get 100 times better. The good thing is we won the tournament with not wrestling at our best. We definitely made some strides from the week before.”

Cass, unlike Woodland, was competing in its first tournament of the season. The second-place finish was a strong result considering the Colonels, like all teams at this point of the year, are trying to figure out their lineup and get its wrestlers in the right weight classes.

“I thought it was a good first tournament,” Cass assistant Eric Ruggles said. “That was our first tournament of the season, so we don’t have everybody in the lineup where we want them to be. To place second, there were some pretty good teams there, so it was good.”

Woodland defeated Pepperell and Union Grove in pool play. Union Grove came into the season ranked No. 3 in the Southeast Wrestling top 10 for Class 5A behind Woodland at No. 2.

“That was a close dual,” Tramutola said of the one against Union Grove. “We didn’t particularly wrestle well and they wrestled well. They caused some problems for us. We dropped a couple of matches we never should have lost, but we squeaked by.

“[Union Grove] is supposed to be [a state title contender]. [Southeast Wrestling was] saying us, Buford, them, Cass. They’re good. It’s early. They had some guys out, but we have two starters out as well, and we did what we had to do to win that match.”

Woodland then defeated host Allatoona in the quarterfinals, and Class 4A perennial power Gilmer by a score of 48-24 in the semifinals. That set up a matchup with Cass in the finals, which Woodland was able to win, 48-15.

Gavin Nix, Justin Kellett, Jesus Montero, Kyle Gollhofer and Cody Cochran all went undefeated on the day, while Kurtis Feanny only lost to Cass heavyweight Seven Richards.

“We really saw some good things out of Kurtis Feanny at heavyweight,” Tramutola said. “We’re pretty high on him right now. He dropped a one-point match to Seven Richards for Cass, who I think is probably the best heavyweight in our division. He was right there. He’s been good so far in the lineup for us.”

Cass, for its part, defeated Northgate 57-12, South Paulding 48-25, Luella 40-21 and North Forsyth in the semifinals, 40-37.

Tripp Breeden and Seven Richards went undefeated on the day.

“Our 106 and 113 had to bump up a few times, Nick and Ben Mills. They did very well. Cody Mauldin and Chance Scrutchins did well as well,” Ruggles said. “We still have some work to do. We have to get our lineup in the right spots and work on some things we were struggling with at the tournament. I think, if we do that, we’ll be alright.”