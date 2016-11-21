The last time the Cartersville High girls basketball team made the state playoffs was in 2014, and the Lady Canes have had their season end prematurely each of the last two years since then with a relatively young roster.

However, some of those young players are now seniors, and the time is now to make a push and return to state.

“When you have six seniors, it’s time to produce results and get over the hump,” Cartersville head coach Cindy Moore said of her team, which begins the 2016-17 season tonight at Pepperell. “You can’t use, ‘We’re just getting experience,’ anymore because they’re experienced now.”

Kimora McClinic, Madison McKinney and Monica Motuba were receiving playing time as freshmen in 2014 as role players. The trio is now in its senior year and is a cause for optimism going into this year.

“This is their year. We kind of challenged our seniors to make all the work for the last three years culminate here as seniors,” Moore said. “[McClinic, Motuba and McKinney], all three, at one point in time in the past three years, have been in big games. That experience is certainly something that it’s time for that to pay off.”

McKinney was the team’s leading scorer at 10.5 points per game, while McClinic averaged 10 and Motuba was a double-double threat each game last year. The Lady Canes also have three other seniors who will play a role this season in India Reid, Chloe Davis and Caroline Bagwell.

“India Reid is a post player who’s somebody we’re going to count on a lot to get things done in the paint,” Moore said. “You have Chloe Davis, one of our quickest people in the program. ... And then Caroline Bagwell took a year off as a junior, but came back as a senior and she’s pretty offensive minded as far as she can shoot the basketball and do some things for us that are going to provide depth and give us some different options.”

A’mya Davis is a sophomore point guard who saw some playing time last year and could start this season. London Shaw is a 6-foot-2 center who provides size down low. Addie Smith is the only junior on the team and she will play a role on the wing, as will De’asia Jefferson.

The depth will help Cartersville play the kind of uptempo game the team is looking for.

“Our rotation, in the preseason, we really focused on playing a lot of kids to keep fresh legs on the floor,” Moore said. “We want to focus on one of our strengths, which is our quickness and athleticism, to give us some opportunities to score and create some things on defense.”

Cartersville will be entering a region with other athletic teams, although the region is not as strong on paper as the one the Lady Canes were in the last two years. Moore said there will be a feeling-out process as the teams scout each other in preseason before region play starts in January and the playoff picture becomes clearer.

“It’s pretty wide open,” Moore said of Region 5-AAAA. “Nobody in our region, girls-wise, came off a dominating year. I think there was some rebuilding going on for everybody. I think it’s there for us to see what we can accomplish. So we’re excited about it.”

While the strength of the region is unknown, Cartersville’s goal of making the state tournament is clear.

“I, of course, want to return to the postseason. ... That’s an expectation we have. We haven’t done it in the last two years, and that’s not something we’ve enjoyed, being at home when the state tournament starts,” Moore said. “A region championship, that would be spectacular for our seniors, but not having seen much of our opponents in our new region, I feel like we’re going to stack up with anybody as far as size and speed and athleticism. So it’s just going to be a matter of playing consistent basketball and doing those things—hit your free throws, take care of the basketball and get those [easy baskets]. That’ll give yourself a chance to win just about every time out.”