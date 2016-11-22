Spencer Fields and Katie O’Connor provided a quality finish to the fall sports season for Bartow alumni over the weekend.

With Fields running in his second consecutive NCAA championships and O’Connor’s Western Carolina volleyball team bowing out of their conference tournament despite a sparkling performance from the former Cane, attention has been fully turned to the winter sports slate.

Former Cartersville swimmer Elise Hart won an event for Air Force. In basketball, Emmanuel Holloway, Adrian Rodgers and Rudy Winters are all leading their teams in scoring, and former Cartersville teammates Corey Tobin and Hakeem Winters faced off against each other.

BASKETBALL

Emmanuel Holloway (UU Korihait Uusikaupunki (Finland Korisliiga), Woodland) — Holloway scored 16 points, handed out a team-high six assists and secured five rebounds as Korihait beat Pyrinto 88-80 on Friday. Holloway remains in the top 10 in the Korisliiga in steals with 1.5 per game.

A.J. Mosby (Alcorn State Jr., Cartersville) — Mosby scored two points and had five rebounds as Alcorn State was blown out by Evansville last Monday. He—and his team—turned it around on Friday with the former Cane scoring a co-team-high 14 points, along with six more rebounds, as Alcorn State routed Selma 93-48. Mosby is averaging 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in the early season.

Adrian Rodgers (Malbas Oresund Malmo (Swedish Basketligan), Cartersville) — Rodgers scored 14 points and led his team in rebounds and assists with four apiece as Malbas lost to Nassjo 82-68 on Friday. Rodgers leads his team and is fourth in the Basketligan with 18.1 points per game. He’s added 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Darius Thrower (Truett-McConnell Fr., Excel) — Thrower played four minutes, went 0-for-1 from the field and got one rebound in Truett-McConnell’s 119-90 loss to The Citadel last week.

Corey Tobin (Reinhardt Jr., Cartersville) — Tobin scored 14 points in just 13 minutes as Reinhardt beat Point last Wednesday and then added six more as the Eagles took down Bryan College on Saturday.

Hakeem Winters (Point So., Cartersville) — Winters’ team was on the wrong end of that Reinhardt game, but the former Cane had nine points. He went on to grab three rebounds in a loss to Bluefield later in the week.

Rudy Winters (Columbus State Jr., Excel) — Winters shot 12 free throws, making eight, on his way to a 20-point performance in a win against Middle Georgia State, and then added 17 more in just 21 minutes as the Cougars beat Miles College. Winters is averaging a team-high 18.3 points per game for the 3-0 Cougars.

CROSS COUNTRY

Spencer Fields (Rhodes So., Darlington) — Fields finished 150th out of 278 athletes at the NCAA Division III Championships. His 25:43 8K in his second consecutive NCAA Championships appearance led a Rhodes team that finished 29th out of 32.

SWIMMING & DIVING

Elise Hart (Air Force Jr., Cartersville) — Hart won the 50 fly event in 25.10 over the weekend at the Northwestern Invitational.

WRESTLING

Evan Cole (Cumberland Jr., Cartersville) — Cole won one match at the Joe Parisi Open last week, beating Limestone’s Nicholas Leitten before falling in the main bracket and then being knocked out by Illinois wrestler Brock Ervin in the consolation.

Sammy Rosario (Cumberland Sr., Cass) — Rosario, meanwhile, wrestled in two events for Cumberland last week, winning by forfeit in a duals victory over Bellarmine before losing his first two matches at the Joe Parisi Open.

Rashad Williams (Coker Jr., Cass) — Williams was one of only two Coker wrestlers to lose a match as the Cobras easily beat St. Andrew’s last Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Katie O’Connor (Western Carolina Jr., Cartersville) — O’Connor’s season ended in style Saturday as the junior hitter led the Catamounts with 13 kills on a .550 hitting percentage in a heartbreaking five-set loss to UNC-Greensboro in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament.

O’Connor made a kill to pull Western Carolina back to 13-12 in the final set, but UNCG scored the next two points to take the set and the match. O’Connor also led her team with seven blocks, and finishes her season first on Western Carolina in that category with 119, and third in kills with an even 200.