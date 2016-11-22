The Cartersville High football team has college prospects at nearly every position.

The Canes have a high-profile, 6-foot-6 quarterback; a 6-foot, Big 10 recruit at running back; and four receivers at least 6-foot-1, and a few of those receivers have college scholarship offers. Cartersville also has at least one Division-I prospect at every level of its defense.

In a season where the Cartersville High football team has received plenty of attention statewide, the least heralded group is the offensive line, which has played a key role in Cartersville’s 12-0 start to the year and will have one of its toughest tests this weekend at Woodward Academy.

“In football, the importance of the offensive line is the most underestimated of any aspect. They put in a lot of work, and the only time they get noticed is if they mess up. They don’t get credit for doing well, except for in-house,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said of the offensive line. “Hats off to those guys. They take a lot of pride in it, too. They don’t want the glory. They don’t want the spotlight. They just put their hard hats on every game and they go to work.”

Left tackle Alex Corrigan, left guard Demetrious Winters, center Dalen Curtis, right guard Bryce Wilkins and right tackle Nick Root have helped pave the way for an average of 342 yards on offense per game with the starters in this season, and have helped the Canes rack up nearly 48 points per game.

Despite the offense’s success, the line is undersized, under-recruited and under-appreciated. None of the linemen have a college scholarship offer and the five starters average 5-foot-11, 243 pounds. For comparison’s sake, Woodward averages about 6-foot-3, 270 across its front.

“Yeah, I get tired of hearing that, that we’re undersized, big time,” Corrigan said. “Some Friday nights when I line up against some of those guys, yes, I do feel undersized. But I just show up and get ready to play no matter how big they are.”

The Canes make up for their small stature with a big work ethic, quick feet and chemistry.

Root, Wilkins and Curtis are returning starters, but Winters and Corrigan are starting for the first season.

All five attended The Mike Hodges O-Line camp this summer at Middle Georgia State University. And, while cooped up in the college’s dorms for four nights in June and attending three-a-day practice sessions in the Georgia heat, the Canes forged the chemistry that has helped pave the way for Cartersville’s offensive success.

“We got real tight because we were just there and we were around each other the whole time,” Curtis said of the camp. “Spring is when we kind of started coming together, and summer is when we really got tight,” Winters said. “We had a game system, so we’d all just come to somebody’s room and play Xbox and just get close.”

Out of the three practices a day, it was playing Madden and NBA 2K that built the team bond.

“I love that camp,” offensive line coach Reggie Perkins said. “They go down there, it’s hot, it’s dusty, it’s nasty, it’s awful. But they get to work together, they stay in a room together. They get together as a group and that’s what you have to have as an offensive line. You have to have a tight group. They have to be able to fight for each other.”

The importance of the offensive line was never more evident than during a Sept. 9 game against Westlake. Facing a Georgia commit in Jaden Hunter at defensive end, who Root and Wilkins said was their toughest opponent yet, Cartersville allowed one sack and the offense tallied 31 points while dealing with a host of other defensive linemen with a size advantage.

It was one of several occasions this year when the Canes have gone up against a highly-recruited defensive lineman, and the five Cartersville linemen are never ignorant to what they’re up against.

“Whenever we see the film on Sunday, I go straight to [MaxPreps] and check out the dude that’s in front of me,” Wilkins said. “I go check out his size and stuff like that, see what he’s all about, go find the Twitter page.”

“We scout them out,” Root added Tuesday after watching a few hours of film the night before. “You got to know your opponent, his girlfriend, stuff like that.”

When battling in the trenches, every advantage counts, and none of the linemen take their responsibilities lightly. That’s especially true when those responsibilities include protecting the No. 1 junior in the country, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. As the left tackle, Corrigan feels that responsibility.

“Every Friday night,” Corrigan said of when he feels the pressure of his position. “Just letting the team down, I can’t let them get to Trevor [Lawrence]. ... I have his career in my hands sometimes. So I’m not overwhelmed, but I do feel a lot of pressure.”

With four juniors and Curtis the only senior of the group, all five have experience protecting Lawrence. Cartersville won the region championship when the juniors were eighth-graders. The chemistry has been furthered at the high school level.

“They love each other. They’ll joke on each other. They’ll fight with each other,” Perkins said. “They’ll stay around and hang out. They go swimming together. They do all kinds of stuff together.

“They fight their butts off, is the biggest part. They know they’re not going to get the credit. They know everything’s going to go to other people. They still fight their butts off.”