The No. 1-ranked, 12-0 Cartersville High football has had its sights set on the Georgia Dome and winning a second consecutive state championship all season.

To make it back to the Dome, though, the Canes will have to defeat Woodward Academy, a team that many around the state have pegged as Cartersville’s biggest competitor in Class 4A.

Because of the way the bracket is set up, that matchup worthy of a final will happen tonight in the quarterfinals at Woodward’s Colquitt Stadium. And when the final buzzer sounds in College Park, one contender will have made it over its biggest hurdle, while another will have its state title hopes dashed.

“From the get-go, we knew we’d probably see them in the third round. We just think it’s going to be a battle and the best team is going to win,” recently-named Region 5-AAAA Defensive player of the Year Torrian Scrutchins said. “I feel like we’re going to pull it through, but I’m excited about the challenge.”

A challenge is something the Canes have not had much of this season. Cartersville has gone wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the classification in all six major state polls. The Canes have defeated opponents by an average of 40 points per game, have not trailed at any point this season and have not played a game decided by less than 14 points.

However, Cartersville has not seen an opponent like Woodward Academy all season, either. The 11-1 War Eagles are on a 10-game win streak, and haven’t allowed more than one score to an opponent since August, all while posting an average of 43 points per game. They were ranked either second or third in the Class 4A state polls heading into postseason play.

Woodward is third in scoring in Class 4A and first in least points allowed at 5.3. Cartersville is second in the classification in both scoring (47.8) and points allowed on defense (7.7).

“They’re the best team we’ve played all year. They’re a whole football team,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said of Woodward. “They’re solid on special teams. They play really good defense, and they can run it and throw it offensively, which has caused a lot of teams some problems.”

This will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs, although both have been state powers for a while now. Woodward won state titles in 1970 and ’80, and have averaged nearly 10 wins since 2010, including a state semifinal appearance in Class 4A last year, one of five the program has made in its history.

Because of the program’s recent success and the talent returning, many were surprised when Grady defeated Woodward 14-10 back on Aug. 26. However, since that loss, Woodward has won every game by no loss than 29 points.

“That’s a testament to their coaching staff and what those guys are doing,” King said of Woodward’s strong play after the Grady loss. “The first couple games of the season, Westminster scored a couple of touchdowns on them, Grady scored a couple of touchdowns on them. And then they about shut everybody out since then. So they’ve really played well, especially here lately.”

Woodward’s quarterback is Ryan Glover, who is a senior, three-star recruit committed to Colorado State. He has thrown for 2,804 yards this season with a 68.4 completion percentage and 35 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Glover has other Division-I athletes at his disposal on offense, including Louisville commit Josh Johnson, who has 40 receptions for 1,014 yards and 13 touchdowns on the year. The 5-foot-11, three-star receiver is ranked as a top 100 recruit at his position by ESPN and 247 Sports.

A spread, balanced offensive attack is not something the Canes have seen much of through their first 12 games.

“We’ve played some guys that spread it out early in the season, but our region, they’re going to line up and run the ball pretty much. We see a lot of spread stuff in practice from ourselves, so that helps us,” King said. “But they do a good job of mixing it up. Their quarterback is a really, really good football player. He does a good job of throwing it where it’s supposed to be when it’s supposed to be there.

“[Johnson] is probably the best receiver we’ve seen all year, but it’s not just him. They’re kind of a committee deal like we are. They have a bunch of guys that are making plays for them.”

While the passing attack has accumulated more yards, Woodward still runs the ball about 58 percent of its snaps. Glover runs some, but the top back is sophomore Tahj Gary. Gary has 696 yards on 103 carries this year, and he is spelled by senior Jalen Polk’s 451 yards.

Defensively, three-star junior linebacker K.J. Phillips leads the team in tackles with 82 on the year. Defensive end Terry Myrick leads the team in sacks with six, and the War Eagles have 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive tackle Daniel Farzaneh in the middle.

King said he expects to see an odd-man defensive front more often than not tonight.

“Defensively, their linebacking corps is solid. Their defensive front, you have two guys that play inside that are 6-5, 250. Two big ol’ guys,” King said. “The end, one of them is their tight end [6-foot-5 Ben Wilkinson], he does a really good job. ... [Myrick] is really, really fast.”

In the secondary, Cade Sutherland is the team’s second-leading receiver and plays both sides of the ball, something King said several of the War Eagles will do. Another one of those two-way standouts is Jeffrey Hubbard, a Colorado State commit as a cornerback. Sultaan Shabazz is another good athlete who goes both ways. Senior safety Darien Wiggins is the team’s second-leading tackler and J.R. Pace is a three-star Northwestern commit and a hard-hitting safety.

Even though Woodward has the athletes to match the Canes and has been beating opponents by similarly lopsided scores, King said his players will be ready come Friday night.

There is a lot on the line, after all. Cartersville is looking to extend its state-leading win streak to 28 games, make its fourth state semifinal appearance in the last four years and keep its title hopes alive.

The winner of tonight’s game will play the winner of Blessed Trinity and Mary Persons with the home team to be decided by a coin flip.

“They’ve been focused and pretty motivated all week,” King said of his players. “They’re motivated because it’s the next game. It’s the next game to get us where we want to go and accomplish our goal of winning a state championship.”