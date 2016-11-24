UNDEFEATED TAILS — The Cartersville High football team is now 12-0 on the season and Ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, but head coach Joey King is no longer the top coin toss caller in the state.

After winning his first three coin tosses since coming to Cartersville, King had his unbeaten streak snapped last week in the coin toss with Woodward Academy head coach John Hunt. As a result, Cartersville will go on the road for tonight’s state quarterfinal game, the first road playoff game Cartersville has had since the first round of the playoffs in 2010, which was a 30-24 loss at Cedar Grove.

Cartersville has played 16 home playoff games since then and one state championship game on a neutral field in the Georgia Dome last year. The Canes’ last road playoff win came in a 34-31 win over St. Pius in the first round in 2008.

While Cartersville fans would have preferred the game be at Weinman Stadium, King said his team has no problems travelling.

“It’s homefield advantage. It is what it is,” he said. “We went into Calhoun this year. We went into Sandy Creek and won at Sandy Creek. So our guys are just ready to play football. It doesn’t matter where we play.”

King’s three-coin flip winning streak may have come to an end, but tails is still undefeated. King, who learned the motto “tails never fails” from former Carrollton head coach Rayvan Teague, had to flip the coin after Cartersville’s second-round win over Burke County late Friday night. He flipped the coin and Hunt called tails. The coin landed on tails, which it has in all four coin flips King has been involved with since becoming Cartersville’s coach.

For many high school football fans in the state, the Woodward-Cartersville matchup has seemed inevitable for awhile now, but the game with enormous state-championship implications, unbefittingly, had its homefield advantage decided in the parking lot of a Hampton Inn in Marietta.

The anticipation of awaiting the result of the coin flip was met with even further apprehension when the coaches, according to King, “chased [the coin] halfway down the parking lot.”

Despite the unfortunate result of having to play on the road, King expects strong fan support. He warns Canes fans to arrive early to the game or risk having to watch from outside Woodward’s Colquitt Stadium.

“They cap the gate at 4,200. So if over 4,200 people show up, they turn people away,” King said. “So if they don’t get there in time, they may be standing outside and watching. Hopefully, our community went out and got those [pre-sale] tickets.”

THANKS FOR GIVING — Some teams that are still in the playoffs around the state practiced on Thanksgiving. The Cartersville High football team did not.

However, the Canes did put in a little extra work this week, although it was in the community instead of on the football field. Players volunteered at the Cartersville Civic Center Saturday for New Frontier’s 16th annual Feed the Community.

“New Frontier does that geat event for the community. The baseball team goes and helps set up, and then we clean up after its over with,” King said of his team’s involvement. “So the guys showed up after that second-round win, some of them a little sore, but they still showed up to mop floors, move tables and all that kind of stuff.”

The Cartersville players also all signed a “Canes” helmet for Kristian Lando, a Cartersville recreation player who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia.

“They came and told me that he was practicing one day, had been complaining about his back being sore. One thing came to another, they got him a doctor’s appointment, found out that he had Leukemia,” King said. “We just wanted him to know that we’re going through a lot here, but he’s fighting a bigger fight than we’re fighting and we’re pulling for him and we’re proud of him.”

PREVENTING PENALTIES — Cartersville rolled through the first half last week against Burke County in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs at Weinman Stadium.

The Canes scored on all five of their first-half possessions and shut out the Bears in the first half. However, the second half saw the Canes outscored 7-0, which was not nearly enough to put the outcome of the game in doubt, but made it evident Cartersville lost its rhythm in the second half.

Penalties played a major role in Cartersville’s sub-optimal second-half play, as the Canes committed 14 penalties for 121 yards of losses in the game.

One of the most harmful penalties was on Avery Showell’s 88-yard touchdown catch and run, in which Showell received a quick pass over the middle of the field and darted past defenders for the score. The play was called back due to an ineligible man downfield.

“We did have a guy that drifted downfield a little bit. So it was a penalty. It was legit call,” King said after the game about the call.

Cartersville knows it cannot have as many penalties as it did last week against a more comparable opponent to itself tonight at Woodward Academy. King said his team reviewed the film and addressed the penalty concerns.

“A couple of the times, we got a little lazy with a couple of holds,” King said. “Some of that stuff was out of our control. ... But I thought we played a pretty good football game against a good football team.”

ALL-CANES TEAM — The All-Region 5-AAAA Team has been released. Most of the honors, like the season itself, was dominated by the Canes.

Every Cartersville starter, 22 in total, were mentioned on the first team, second team or honorable mention.

Cartersville also took many of the top awards. Predictably, Trevor Lawrence was named Player of the Year. Surprisingly, senior defensive lineman Torrian Scrutchins was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Getting back to the predictable, Jonathan Cruz was named the region’s Special Teams Player of the Year, and the region came up with a special honor for the brilliant season Avery Showell had, giving him the “Iron Man Award” for the best two-way player.

The surprise was Scrutchins, who may not blow fans away on the stat sheet, although he has put in a very respectable 22 tackles and seven sacks this year, according to the Daily Tribune News’ unofficial stats. Despite solid numbers, the region coaches were likely most impressed by the selfless work Scrutchins does by occupying blockers so his team’s talented linebackers can get downhill and make plays in the backfield.

“It was pretty exciting. It surprised me,” Scrutchins said of being named Defensive Player of the Year. “I couldn’t really believe it when they told me. But I’m just glad. I think I deserve it.”

All-Region 5-AAAA Cartersville Players

Player of the Year — Trevor Lawrence

Defensive Player of the Year — Torrian Scrutchins

Special Teams Player of the Year — Jonathan Cruz

Iron Man Award (Best two-way player) — Avery Showell

First-team offense

WR — Antoine Jefferson

OL — Nick Root

OL — Dalen Curtis

Second-team offense

WR — E.J. Turner

WR — JKobe Orr

OL — Bryce Wilkins

Honorable mention: T.J. Horton; Alex Corrigan, Demetrious Winters.

First-team defense

DL — Brandon Wade

DL — Darian Poellnitz

LB — Sean Holton

LB — Trevor Lowe

DB — Xavior Coaxum

DB — Trey Creamer

DB — Trase Fezzia

Second-team defense

LB — Nyvin Nelson

Honorable mention: Evan Williams