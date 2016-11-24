It’s only three games in, but the outlook for the season appears promising for the Cartersville High basketball team.

Even without most of its starting lineup and several key rotation players who are still playing football, the Canes won all three games at the Dalton Tournament this week to win the championship.

“I couldn’t even fathom that we would be 3-0 after the first three games,” Cartersville head coach Mike Tobin said. “Going into the season, based on what we had this summer, we’re missing four starters, ... probably three or more rotation players.

“It’s off to a great start. No way in the world did I think we’d start 3-0. In fact. I was wondering to myself, ‘What in the world was I doing scheduling games before football was out?’”

Cartersville defeated North Paulding 72-64 on Monday, Northwest Whitfield 61-45 on Tuesday and Dalton 56-36 in the tournament championship on Wednesday.

“Each game, I thought we did play better. Each game, we allowed fewer and fewer points,” Tobin said. “We played a great game [Wednesday], played great D. It was fun to see.”

While many of the team’s starters are still with the football team, the Canes did have last year’s Region Player of the Year and GACA North All-State selection Jaylon Pugh. The junior point guard averaged over 25 points per game in the tournament, including 31 against North Paulding. Pugh hit 97 3-pointers last year and shot 47 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 15.6 points and 4.3 assists. Tobin expects Pugh to be even better this year.

“What he’s doing so much better now is he’s going to the hole so much stronger,” Tobin said. “He’s not just shooting 3s.”

While Pugh led the team in scoring each game, sophomore Perignon Dyer was not all that far behind. Dyer averaged 16.7 points per game in the Dalton tournament, including a 20-point game against Northwest Whitfield.

“He’s one of those kids that’s a gym rat,” Tobin said of Dyer. “You go by the Aubrey Street gym and he’s always over there. He can score. He finishes well for us and he’s shooting the ball real well, too.”

Tobin also cited the strong play of Isaac Gridley and Jamarius Davis, among others, for helping the Canes win the tournament.

“Everybody’s playing real good D,” Tobin said. “Daunta Bryan, he’s been on the other team’s best offensive player all three games. He gets after it. Another player who’s stepped up real big for us is Luke Schiltz. He’s been rebounding like crazy.”

Cartersville may be getting strong performances from players already in the gym, but it’s the ones still on the football field that make the Canes a contender for the Region 5-AAAA title. Trevor Lawrence will bring size at 6-foot-6 and athleticism to the frontcourt. Avery Showell was fifth in scoring last year for St. Francis, which was the Class A Private runner-up.

The Canes also return T.J. Horton, who was a starter for Cartersville in the backcourt last year and was fifth on the team in scoring and second in assists. Six-foot-1 forward JKobe Orr started a few games last year as well, and Trase Fezzia became the team’s top defender a season ago while averaging 5.4 points and 2.1 assists per game.

Grant Harris, Brandon Wade and Evan Williams all are expected to play basketball this year and are among the football players that showed promise while working with the team over the summer.

“We definitely will get [the football players] before region starts,” Tobin said. “That’s one thing I love about this region, all the coaches agreed the games aren’t until after Christmas.”

Another aspect of the new region Tobin says he loves is the competition. After rolling through a relatively week region the last two years on their way to their third and fourth consecutive region titles, the Canes will take a big step up in quality of opponents. The Canes are the third team from Region 5 in the Atlanta Journal Constitution Class 4A state rankings, checking in at No. 10. Sandy Creek is ranked No. 2 in the rankings released Monday, and LaGrange is ranked No. 7.

“Obviously, we’re hoping to win region and always hoping to win state. I think it’s a strong possibility if it keeps coming together,” Tobin said. “We have all the pieces. We have excellent players. What’s going to help us like crazy is, this region we’re in, we’re going to have to battle our butts off to win each game. That’s going to help us in the long run in the state tournament.”