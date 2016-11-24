Woodland won their third tournament in three tries, while Cass also took a top-five spot at the Etowah Duals Tuesday.

“We’re where we need to be,” said Woodland coach Adrian Tramutola. “To not maybe have wrestled our best and be 3-for-3 in tournaments and have won 10 dual meets in a row, I’ll take it.”

The Wildcats didn’t have a match closer than 19 points, and rolled over Gilmer in the championship match, 51-29.

Gavin Nix, Kyle Gollhofer, Jesus Montero, Vinny Rosati and Cody Cochran all went undefeated for Woodland, while freshman DeMarcus Williams went 4-1.

“He went in there and went 4-1, and got four pins for us,” Tramutola said about Williams, who is fairly new to the sport. “He wrestled for like, I want to say, a month and a half his eighth-grade year. He’s been fun to work with. He’s a hard-working kid, good athlete. We saw a lot of good things today.”

The Wildcats beat Woodward Academy and Allatoona and demolished Cherokee 71-6 to take first place in their group.

The semifinals saw them win their closest match of the day, 49-30 over Northwest Whitfield, before their win in the final brought home the trophy.

“I felt like we got better as the tournament progressed,” Tramutola said. “I think the closest was the semis against Northwest Whitfield and we forfeited two weight classes. So that’s 12 points. We gave up 12 points in every dual and the closest dual was still 19 points. In the finals against Gilmer, the kids really stepped up and wrestled really well.”

Cass, meanwhile, lost to Lumpkin County in pool play, but stormed through the consolation bracket to finish 4-1 and take fifth place.

“I saw some good things, I saw some bad things,” coach D.L. Koontz said. “But you go against good competition, obviously, it lets you evaluate where you’re at.”

C.J. McKnight and Seven Richards went undefeated for the Colonels, who also had their problems with forfeits.

“We lost one to Lumpkin [County] in our pool, which put them in first place in our pool,” Koontz said. “It was a tight match, but we had three forfeits because we had guys with the flu and all that kind of fun stuff.”

Cass beat Cedartown preceding that Lumpkin match and would go on to beat Central, Carrollton, Creekview and then the hosts Etowah in the fifth-place match.

Woodland will next wrestle at the Wolverine Classic on December 2 and 3, while Cass will host Adairsville, Sonoraville and Gordon Central on December 7.