Cartersville hosted the Colonel Harvey Robinson Duals Tuesday and finished fourth, one place behind Adairsville.

“It was a great tournament,” Canes coach Garvin Edwards said. “We had a real good turnout. We had nine teams. We did a round of tri-matches and then we took the best records and put them in another round of tri-matches.”

Ringgold took home the title by going 4-0, followed by Armuchee at 3-1 and both Bartow teams at 2-2.

For Cartersville, both Robby Earick and Jonathan De La Cruz went 4-0, while freshman Caz Smith was 3-1. The tournament wasn’t just about the wrestling though. It gave the Canes a chance to honor Colonel Robinson.

Robinson, a 1980 graduate and the first state champion in Cartersville High history, went on to become a Colonel in the U.S. Army and received a merit award for honor and courage for his rescue efforts at the Pentagon during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“We were real proud to host the event and real proud of what the event stands for, which is the Colonel Harvey Robinson Award, which we give every year for a kid with character, a multi-sport athlete, high GPA and a socially, community conscious-type kid,” Edwards said about the tournament, which featured patriotic trophies of an eagle and a flag in honor of Robinson’s military service.

The tournament was the third of the season for Cartersville, and Edwards feels that his team is slowly rounding into shape.

At Ringgold last weekend, Cartersville placed four wrestlers, with Earick winning his bracket, Smith placing second, De La Cruz third and Carlos Aborresco fourth.

At Union County’s tournament in Blairsville, Cartersville did even better, with four winners.

Smith took the 106-pound class, while sophomore A.J Scott won the 126, De La Cruz the 220 and senior Rafael Lopez took the 285-pound class.

“We’ve done a lot of wrestling in this month of November,” Edwards said. “But the only way to get into wrestling shape—you can run, you can do crossfit training—but the only way to get into wrestling shape is to wrestle. So we’re just wrestling as much as we can right now.”