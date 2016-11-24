In intracounty basketball action, the Adairsville boys and girls each took down their Excel counterparts Tuesday night at Excel Christian Academy.

Cartersville, meanwhile, opened its season Tuesday against Pepperell with a loss.

Adairsville girls 54, Excel 34

The Lady Tigers’ fast-paced game was on full display in the first eight minutes against the Lady Eagles.

Adairsville went out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter and was able to cruise from there for the 54-34 win.

Josie Summerville scored six points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 16 for Adairsville. Emily Collum added five points of her own in the first period and finished with eight for the game, tying her with Nakiyah Washington for second on the Lady Tigers.

While Adairsville got out to an early lead, Excel did not let its deficit get out of hand. The Lady Eagles actually outscored Adairsville 12-10 in the third quarter and were only outscored 22-19 in the second half. Whitney Harris had a big second half as she scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the final two periods, including two 3-pointers. Rylie Boston added nine points for Excel.

Free throws were an issue in the second consecutive game for Excel as the Lady Eagles shot 12-for-27 as a team after shooting 15-of-45 against East Paulding in their season-opening win.

Adairsville fared much better in the free throw department, hitting 7-of-11, and added five threes from Havyn Isaac (2), Taylor Greene, Collum and Zay Harris.

Adairsville improves to 2-0 on the year and the team’s next game will be the region opener at home against Ringgold on Dec. 2.

Excel, meanwhile, sits at 1-1 and will next face Walker on Tuesday at home.

Adairsville boys 79, Excel 38

The Excel boys basketball team led Adairsville by a score of 13-6 after the first quarter, but it would be all Tigers from that point forward, as they pulled away from the Eagles for a 79-38 win.

Levi Blackwell came out on fire for Excel, as he scored 10 points with two 3s in the first period. Adairsville, on the other hand, only scored six points as a team in the opening stanza.

However, the offensive barrage began in the second quarter when the Tigers put up 22 points, followed by a 36-point third quarter to take a 64-27 lead.

Adairsville played 20 players in the game, while Excel only put out five players. Eleven different Tigers scored. Ethan Belcher and Cody Henderson led the way with 13, and Savaun Henderson wasn’t far behind with 12. Gavin Cronkelton added nine, William Longmore scored eight, and Mason Boswell put in seven.

Blackwell finished with a game-high 21 points for Excel. Kyrie Tucker added nine points and Robbie Poston had seven.

Excel, now 0-2, will next go up against Walker on Tuesday at home.

Adairsville moves to 2-1 with the win and will face Ringgold at home on Dec. 2.

Pepperell 40, Cartersville girls 36

The Lady Canes came up short in their season opener Tuesday on the road, falling by a score of 40-36 to Pepperell.

Pepperell lost by two points in its region championship last year and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.

Pepperell showed its quality with a strong start Tuesday, and poor shooting by Cartersville was partly to blame, as the Lady Canes shot 10-of-49 from the field and missed 24 free throws in the game.

Still, the score was close at the end thanks to 19 fourth-quarter points by Cartersville.

Addie Smith and Monica Motuba each had nine rebounds to lead the Lady Canes, who will return to action Friday against Coahulla Creek at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.