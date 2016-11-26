The Cartersville Lady Canes went on a furious fourth-quarter run to win their first game of the season 48-47 over Coahulla Creek on Friday.

“We turned up the pressure a little bit and got some turnovers out of it and that gave us a chance to get some easy baskets,” coach Cindy Moore said. “We’ve stressed in preseason, our conditioning and putting the time in. That will help us in the fourth quarter and that’s kind of the way it played out.”

De’asia Jefferson scored 12 points to lead the Lady Canes (1-1), who have now seen both of their opening games come down to the wire after losing by four to Pepperell earlier in the week.

In this one, it took outscoring Coahulla Creek 16-4 in the fourth quarter to avoid a 0-2 start. Kimora McClinic and Monica Motuba played well for Cartersville, with Moore saying the senior duo were also good scoring options.

Moore is hopeful the nailbiting in the early season will be good practice for later region games.

“Any time you can do that you give yourself the opportunity to maybe be a little calmer when the game gets closer the next time,” Moore said about playing close games. “You’d like them all to be double-digit wins, but that’s never the case, so it’s something you can’t really simulate until you’re in it.”