Friday night's game featuring Cartersville at Woodward Academy was a matchup of two region champs, two programs with rich traditions, two programs with loads of college talent and two programs with elite quarterbacks.

The two teams had a lot in common, but only one could survive and reach the Class 4A state semifinals.

That team was the No. 1-ranked, now 13-0 Cartersville High football team, which led Woodward wire-to-wire in a 26-15 road victory.

It is the fourth state semifinal the Canes have reached in the last five years, and head coach Joey King has now been to the Final 4 in all three years of his Cartersville tenure.

"Our kids believe in each other. They believe in the program that's been established, and there's a rich tradition in Cartersville about being a Purple Hurricane," King said of the program's recent success. "That's something that our kids take personal. They compete their tails off, regardless of what's stacked up against them."

Cartersville will have Mary Persons stacked against them next week in the semis. The Canes will be the home team after winning a coin flip.

The Canes continued their state-leading 28-game win streak, but also continued their streak of never yet trailing this season.

The very first possession of the game resulted in a safety when Darian Poellnitz pushed a blocker into the Woodward punter. The ball went 40 yards through the back of the end zone, giving the Canes a 2-0 lead about two minutes in.

Cartersville would go right down the field on its next two series, scoring on a 5-yard TD run by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a 4-yard pass to T.J. Horton.

After the touchdown pass, Cartersville led 16-0 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter.

"It helped, King said of the punt block for a safety. "It was momentum straight out of the gate to get that safety. Our offense was excited about it and we played off our enthusiasm a little bit and punched it in."

Woodward would bounce back, though, and make the game the competitive match most thought it would be. The War Eagles scored a touchdown on a 12-play, 49-yard drive, and added a 33-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to make the score 16-9.

Cartersville's offense, after three straight punts to end the first half, came down and earned a field goal to open the third quarter with a 19-9 lead six minutes into the half.

Kicker Jonathan Cruz originally made a 51-yard field goal, even after a high snap and a personal foul for roughing the holder Antoine Jefferson, who was bulldozed an instant after Cruz swung his leg through. The penalty was accepted, however, and later resulted in a much simpler 20-yard field goal, which Cruz again easily converted.

From there, the defense took over. Nyvin Nelson intercepted a pass, Xavior Coaxum had three pass breakups in the second half, and the Canes registered sacks by all three starting defensive linemen—Poellnitz, Brandon Wade and Torrian Scrutchins—in the fourth quarter.

Woodward failed to score on its first three second-half possessions before finally scoring a touchdown with the game already out of hand in the waning minutes.

"We work hard in the film room, and our kids learn the game plan really well,” King said of the stellar defensive performance, that saw the unit allow nine points to a team previously averaging 45 per game. "When it comes to competing and fighting, they're going to stand in there with the best of them."

The game was put away by a fourth-quarter drive by the Canes, who went 54 yards in five plays to score with 1:52 left to take a commanding 26-9 lead.

Jefferson scored the clincher on a 4-yard jet sweep. However, it was his receiving that was the difference as he finished with 10 catches for 122 yards.

Lawrence finished the game going 19-for-31 for 156 yards and a touchdown. It was his lowest passing total of the season, but also came against the No. 1 defense in Class 4A that was averaging roughly five points allowed per game heading into the contest.

On defense, Cartersville was led by Nelson's 10 tackles, a sack, a pass breakup and an interception. Coaxum added seven tackles, a sack and three pass breakups.

Cartersville will next take on Mary Persons, the No. 1 seed out of Region 2, but they’ll have the advantage of playing at Weinman Stadium.

"I know they're a tough, hard-nosed football team, about like Woodward, they play really good defense," King said.