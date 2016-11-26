A short-handed Cass team turned around a first-half deficit with a great third quarter to beat Notre Dame (Chattanooga) 54-44 Saturday.

The Colonels (2-1), down rotation players Ashton Burley, C.J. Bennett and Trystan Coffman (rest) and Jake Collum (suspension), were led by Mark Chester’s 22 points.

“It was good that we went out there with some of our guys who hadn’t seen as many minutes and got a win, even though we rested a handful of guys,” coach David Brock said.

Notre Dame blitzed the Colonels right out of the gate, taking a 12-0 lead. But Cass countered with a run of its own to close the gap and went into halftime down just three points.

“We were kind of adjusting to guys playing a different position or playing minutes they weren’t used to,” Brock said. “I think we had a little growing pains the first half, and the second half, we came out, scored 22 or 23 points in the third quarter and I think they scored eight, and after that we kind of flipped it on them and controlled it all the way down the stretch.”

Steven Spell backed up Chester’s scoring with 10 points, while Ian Whittington had eight and led the team in rebounding.

With three games played, Cass is holding opposing teams to just over 43 points per game, a very good defensive mark.

“That’s difficult to do, especially as fast as teams want to play now, so just being short-handed and defending as well as we did deserves some mention,” Brock said.

Brock expects to have a full team for the Colonels’ next game, which will be Friday, when they host Rome at 8:30 p.m.