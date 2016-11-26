RANDY PARKER/The Daily Tribune News RANDY PARKER/The Daily Tribune News Buy photo

View album

View gallery Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence scrambles during Friday night’s Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Woodward Academy. The Canes won, 26-15.

SECOND DOWN MELTDOWN — As they say, “third down is the money down.” Fortunately for the Canes, it’s not second down.

In the obscure stat of the day, Cartersville ran 15 second-down plays in the Class 4A quarterfinals Friday night at Woodward Academy. They went for a total of negative-4 yards.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 2-of-9 passing on second downs for four yards, but went 17-for-22 on first and third downs for 183 yards.

Two of the three sacks Lawrence took came on second downs, and Cartersville had a 15-yard personal foul penalty called on second down as well.

The second-down inefficiency led to an uncharacteristically low third-down conversion rate.

The Canes were just 5-of-13 on third downs in the game. But that was due to poor second-down plays, which resulted in third-and-longs of 15, 12, 15, 19, 19, 11 and 23 yards to go.

“Third down comes down to winning first and second down, putting yourself in good position,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said. “We were driving it and would have a big penalty that would set us back. It looked like early season, the way we were early season, and we can’t do that.”

HOW THE GAME WAS WON — The Cartersville High football team appeared to be running away with Friday night’s Class 4A state quarterfinal game in College Park, leading 16-0 just 9 1/2 minutes into the game.

However, the War Eagles battled back and made things interesting. They scored nine unanswered points in the second quarter to narrow Cartersville’s lead to one touchdown at halftime.

With Cartersville facing a third-and-19 and possible three-and-out on the first possession of the third quarter, it appeared Woodward would get the ball back with a chance to tie the game in the second half.

It was then, though, that Trevor Lawrence connected with Antoine Jefferson for a 27-yard completion, a play that later led to a field goal and would put Woodward’s deficit at two scores. As a result, that Jefferson catch goes down as the under-the-radar play of the game, as it greatly increased the Canes’ win probability.

It would remain a two-score game from there on out thanks to a dominant defensive effort by Cartersville in the second half.

Woodward had four second-half possessions. The first would end in an interception, the second was a punt, the third was a turnover on downs, and the final possession resulted in a too-little, too-late touchdown with 8.8 seconds left in the game.

Before that final drive, Cartersville gave up just 52 yards of offense in the second half.

The defense held Woodward to 278 yards in the game, an average of 3.8 yards per play, against a team that came into Friday night third in the classification by scoring 45 points per game. Woodward had averaged 400 yards of offense in its previous 12 games.

Offensively, the 26 points was Cartersville’s lowest output of the year, but it came against the No. 1 defense in Class 4A, and was 21 points more than Woodward’s average points allowed and nine points more than the highest scoring total the War Eagles had allowed all season.

Cartersville was outgained 278-265 in the game, while Cartersville had 22 first downs to Woodward’s 16.

Of course, Cartersville will take the win, regardless of the evenly-matched statistics, especially when it came on the road against a team many believed to be Cartersville’s top competitor for a state title.

“Hats off to Woodward,” King said. “They came ready to play. And, shoot, that’s a really good football team.”

Besides Jefferson’s 27-yard catch on third down in the third quarter, there were several other plays made that may have not seemed to be critical at the time, but were crucial in securing the victory...

Third-and-1, 10:30 1Q — Darian Poellnitz penetrated the Woodward offensive line and tackled quarterback Ryan Glover for a 2-yard loss. The play forced a punt on fourth down, which is when Poellnitz hit a blocker into the kick, the ball bounced 40 yards out of the back of the end zone, and Cartersville took a 2-0 lead. But the safety was set up by Poellnitz’s tackle for loss the play before.

Kickoff, 9:50 1Q — Trey Creamer returned the kickoff after the safety 34 yards to Woodward’s 36, establishing the field-position advantage and leading to Cartersville’s first touchdown. He also had a key 3-yard run on a fourth-and-1 on the ensuing drive, resulting in a touchdown two plays later.

Third-and-2, 1:30 2Q — Woodward was driving inside Cartersville territory, trailing by a score of 16-6. And, on a critical third down, Woodward set up a screen pass with blocking in front, only needing two yards for a first down. As he has done six other times this season, senior outside linebacker Trevor Lowe came off the edge to bat down the pass, preventing a possible big gain and forcing Woodward to punt.

Second-and-10, 8:00 4Q — With Woodward down to its final few chances to get back in the game and with the War Eagles at the Canes’ 36-yard line, Cartersville’s defensive line took over. Cartersville’s pass rush forced Glover to step up in the pocket, and Brandon Wade was there to make the sack, along with some help by Poellnitz.

On the very next play, the other member of the trio of returning starters along the D-line, Torrian Scrutchins, made his presence felt with a sack of his own, forcing Woodward to punt and further slimming the Eagles’ remaining hopes for a comeback.

Fourth-and-10, 3:43 4Q — Woodward was down to its last chance, but was in Cartersville territory with a 10-point deficit. On the critical fourth-down play, Glover appeared to have Cade Sutherland open for a first down on a curl route, but cornerback Trase Fezzia was quick to jump on the route for the Canes. He put a big hit on Sutherland, forcing the receiver to drop the ball and giving Cartersville the possession on downs. The Canes would go down the field on the next drive in just five plays to seal the game.

PERSONAL FOULS — Cartersville was penalized eight times for 101 yards Friday night, and three were personal fouls in the second half. All three came in an eight-minute stretch between the third and fourth quarter with the lead standing at 19-9.

None of the three personal fouls really made much difference in any of the drives, as the Canes picked up a first downs after being penalized each time the personal foul came while Cartersville was on offense. The one personal foul on the Canes while they were on defense resulted in a punt anyway.

Despite a negligible impact on the Woodward game, one personal foul could hurt Cartersville in the semifinals next week.

Junior all-region right tackle Nick Root was ejected with about seven minutes left in the quarterfinal game after a 4-yard run by Trey Creamer. By rule, the ejection means Root will have to miss the next game.

“Somebody was grabbing [Root] at the bottom of the pile and he shoved or punched them to get them off of him, but it doesn’t matter. You can’t respond no matter what they’re doing to you,” King said of the ejection. “It should be [a one-game suspension]. It depends on how they turn it in. If they turn it in like they just sat him out, [he’ll play next week], or if they ejected him, it’ll be a game suspension.”

START YOUR ENGINES — Playoffs are the time when many coaches pull out their trick plays. The season can end any game, and there’s no need to leave any in the bag.

King pulled out his tricks Friday night. On one play, the Canes unveiled a shovel pass to Creamer they had been working on this week in practice. The play resulted in a 5-yard loss, but Cartersville would go on to make a first down later anyway.

The other play was a reverse pass, using Fezzia as the passer. The senior cornerback and receiver ran into some trouble, and the play was blown up before it had a chance. Fezzia tried to throw the ball away, but was called for intentional grounding on the third down.

The punt on fourth down was short, and it led to Woodward finally scoring its first points of the game thanks to the strong field position.

“One of their scores, we tried to do a little reverse pass with Trase to try and be a little dagger in that situation,” King said of the play call on third-and-7 with the Canes leading 16-0. “He got hemmed up there a little bit and then got a grounding penalty on top of a bad play call by me. And then we had a bad punt, so that gave them a really short field. And they did what good teams do in those situations, they punched it in with a short field. I have to fix my part of that in the beginning and then we’ll be alright.”

Despite the unsuccessful trickeration on offense, Cartersville did have some success with its added wrinkles on defense.

The Canes were mixing in pass rushers all night on obvious passing downs, including on at least one second-and-long. While the Canes have done that all year, it was more prevalent Friday night.

Junior 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass rusher JaCorey Johns was used more often than he had been all year. He and outside linebacker Carson Murray would come in on passing downs for Wade and Poellnitz.

The pass-rushing package, dubbed “NASCAR” by the coaches, worked well, as Woodward was just 4-of-15 on third downs in the game. The Canes registered two sacks and an interception on Woodward third downs.

“We mixed it up and had a bunch of people in there, kept fresh bodies in there, and wanted to get some pressure on that quarterback,” King said of the defensive front. “Those guys did a really good job.”