The Cartersville High football team was in its most competitive game of the season Friday night at Woodward Academy in the state quarterfinals, which could be expected against the No. 3 team in Class 4A.

Despite playing their closest game of the year, the Canes were able to pull out the victory, 26-15, to make their fourth state semifinal appearance in the last five years.

The Canes will next move on to play Mary Persons in the semifinals, and after bringing more than enough fans to fill up the large visiting stands at Woodward’s Colquitt Stadium, the Canes will have homefield advantage as they look to make it back to the Georgia Dome for the second straight year.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Antoine Jefferson (5)

Pup, as he’s affectionately called by his teammates and coaches, secured 10 receptions for 122 yards in the game. The 10 receptions were over half of quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s 19 completions, and the 122 yards made up more than 65 percent of Lawrence’s 187 passing yards.

Jefferson made several of his catches as he was being hit hard by a Woodward secondary that included two Division-I commits.

Jefferson added two carries for seven yards, including the 4-yard touchdown on a sweep that gave Cartersville a 26-9 lead to ice the game with under two minutes remaining.

He even made contributions as a holder for Jonathan Cruz’s kicks. On a 51-yard try in the third quarter, Jefferson corralled a high snap over his head and got the ball down in time for Cruz to drill the long field goal, just before Jefferson was drilled himself by an oncoming rusher for a penalty.

Cartersville accepted the penalty and it led to a 20-yard field goal later in the drive for a 19-9 lead in the third quarter, but Jefferson displayed his importance as the Canes’ holder on the play.

Despite the special teams contribution, it was still his play as a receiver that led Cartersville past Woodward. Jefferson was targeted 13 times, by far the most of any receiver.

He broke off a 19-yard play on a quick screen when he slipped out of the tackle attempts of three Woodward defenders near the line of scrimmage, setting up a touchdown on the next play to give Cartersville a 9-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

He also had the big play in Cartersville’s second touchdown drive in the first period with a 35-yard reception.

Lawrence went to his trusty slot receiver five times on third downs. One came in the second quarter on a third-and-15, when Lawrence hit Jefferson for a 20-yard gain on a middle screen to pick up a big first down.

Another time, Lawrence hit Jefferson for a 27-yard gain on a third-and-17 that extended the drive and led to the field goal in the third quarter.

Finally, on a third-and-2 at the end of the third quarter, Lawrence hit Jefferson for a 16-yard gain to keep Cartersville’s drive alive and eat up more clock to prevent a Woodward comeback.

In Jefferson’s last six games, he had averaged 33 receiving yards per game. However, when Cartersville needed it most, the senior stepped up and has now retaken the team lead in receiving with 54 catches for 750 yards on the year.

“Pup’s a really good football player and we have to make sure he’s involved in the game plan,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said. “He did a really good job with the football in his hand after he got it.”

STANDOUTS

Trevor Lawrence (13)

Lawrence was held under 200 yards passing for just the sixth time in his 40 starts as Cartersville’s quarterback, although he was still effective against a Woodward team that came into the contest with the No. 1 defense in Class 4A.

Lawrence’s final line was 19-of-31 passing for 187 yards and one touchdown.

He also ran for a 5-yard touchdown when he bulldozed a Woodward defender at the goal line.

He made several impressive runs in the game, but his 11 carries for six yards does not do the rushing performance due diligence, as he took three sacks and another big loss after a bad snap.

He outdid senior Colorado State commit and Woodward quarterback Ryan Glover, who went 20-of-40 passing for 179 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Lawrence made two particularly impressive throws scrambling to his right under pressure. One came on Cartersville’s second touchdown of the first quarter when he threw off his back foot while getting pushed down to find T.J. Horton in the back of the end zone.

He also stiff-armed Woodward’s Terry Myrick, rolled to his right under pressure, and flung a pinpoint accurate pass in between two defenders while falling out of bounds to Jefferson for a 16-yard first down on a third-and-2.

Lawrence now is 220-of-341 for 3,440 yards and 45 touchdowns on the year.

He needs nine more TDs to break the Georgia high school single-season record, and he already passed Brooks Barden for the Cartersville single-season record set in 2013. Lawrence also went over 10,000 career passing yards in his career. He now has 10,137, which makes breaking Deshaun Watson’s state-record of 13,077 passing yards a matter of when, not if, for the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2018.

Nyvin Nelson (4)

Cartersville’s heavy hitter in the linebacking corps was involved in nine tackles Friday night, six solo and two for loss.

He also had a sack on a third-and-12 in the first quarter to force a punt and give the Cartersville offense the ball back before the Canes took a 16-0 lead.

His biggest play, though, was his interception on Woodward’s first series of the second half when he sat back over the middle of the field and received a gift from Glover. Nelson returned the pick 17 yards, although two penalties backed the Canes up.

Still, the interception with Cartersville already leading 19-9 made Woodward’s comeback hopes seem all the more unrealistic.

Xavior Coaxum (2)

Coaxum came up big in pass coverage, as the senior safety broke up three passes, often against much taller receivers, with strong coverage down the field.

He added eight tackles, one big one in the second quarter when he was the last line of defense and prevented a long touchdown run.

He contributed a sack as well, coming up from his safety position to hit Glover when the Woodward quarterback was scrambling, looking for an open receiver in the first quarter. The sack went for a 3-yard loss.