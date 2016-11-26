JASON GREENBERG/The Daily Tribune News JASON GREENBERG/The Daily Tribune News Buy photo

View gallery Cartersville senior India Reid goes up for two of her eight points, adding 11 rebounds, in a 59-56 loss to Haralson County at the Storm Center Saturday.

The Cartersville Lady Canes blew a 17-point second-half lead Saturday against defending region champion Haralson County and lost, 59-56.

“We self-destructed a little bit, lost our composure, stopped doing the things that we did to get a lead,” Lady Canes coach Cindy Moore said.

Cartersville (1-2) was done in by a 35-point performance from Haralson’s Alexis Boykin and an inability to break Haralson’s full-court press.

After scoring the first 14 points of the second half to take a 42-25 lead, the Lady Canes were outscored 34-14 the rest of the way, and couldn’t come up with the big shot in the closing minutes.

“We had a big lead, and then we had two or three turnovers and we lose our person on a three and then we miss some opportunities and the momentum shifts,” Moore said. “We never bounced back from it, so as a coach I’m disappointed in that, but we’ll have to learn from it, what can we go back and do differently as a coaching staff.”

Monica Motuba had 17 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Lady Canes, but fouled out late.

Cartersville matched Haralson through the first two quarters, despite Boykin having 17 at halftime, and stormed out of the gates in the third quarter.

“I thought we were composed, I thought we hit the person that was open, high percentage shots,” Moore said. “We didn’t settle, we moved the ball. We were honestly just composed. We looked like we’d been here before and got that lead stretched out.”

But when Haralson turned up the pressure, Cartersville looked lost, struggling to advance the ball past halfcourt and letting the Lady Rebels quickly back into it.

“When we do what we’re supposed to, we get the ball where it needs to be, but we didn’t set good screens, we didn’t use good screens, we panicked,” Moore said. “I just think we had folks that were running away from the ball instead of coming to the ball.”

Boykin provided the final twist of the knife in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points in the period, including a dagger 3-pointer with the Lady Canes trying to close the gap.

Madison McKinney, who scored eight points and added six rebounds, had some good looks from 3 late, but couldn’t hit them and made just one free throw after she was fouled shooting a 3. De’Asia Jefferson also missed the front end of a one-and-one with a chance to tie if she made both.

“[The lead] went from 15 to seven very quickly, and when you have as many seniors as we have you hope that’s not going to happen but it does hurt,” Moore said. “That’s three games in a row now that have been close, and we’ve been on the losing end of two of them, so your only positive that you can take from them is that you’ve got experience, so if it comes down to it again, maybe we’ll learn from it.”

India Reid just missed a double-double with eight points and 11 rebounds for Cartersville, while Kimora McClinic had eight and five rebounds.

The Lady Canes play next on Tuesday, when they travel to Sonoraville at 6 p.m.