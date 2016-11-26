The Cass girls basketball team turned it around after a rough first quarter Saturday to beat North Murray 60-53 at Ridgeland’s Thanksgiving Bash.

Jana Morning had 21 points for the Lady Colonels (2-1), while Kyla Michienzi added 15.

“After the first quarter, we settled down and started making some shots. We had a lot of balanced scoring, started taking care of the basketball,” Cass coach Burt Jackson said.

Jackson’s team was down 13-6 after the first quarter, but turned it around with a 21-point second quarter to take a 27-24 lead at halftime.

Good rebounding and free-throw shooting brought the Lady Colonels down the stretch for their second win of the season.

“In the fourth quarter, we were able to make free throws, which was nice to see,” Jackson said. “I think we ended up shooting 14-for-18 from the free throw line, and I felt like that made the difference.”

Besides Morning and Michienzi, Chanel Clemmons had seven points, Payton Stoddard had six and Lyric Curtis added five.

The Lady Colonels play next on Friday, when they host Rome at 7 p.m.