Adairsville’s Vic Beasley didn’t record a sack or a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.

According to Pro Football Focus, Beasley had eight quarterback pressures on Arizona’s Carson Palmer and graded out as the second-best player on the Falcons’ defense in Atlanta’s 38-19 win.

He also registered just his second pass defensed of the season.

T.L. Ford (UNC-Charlotte Jr., Cartersville) — Ford caught three passes for eight yards in UNC-Charlotte’s 33-14, season-ending loss to Texas-San Antonio Saturday.

Ford finishes the season with 36 catches for 430 yards, both second on the team. His four receiving touchdowns were also tied for second.

Miller Forristall (Alabama Fr., Cartersville) — Forristall saw action as the Crimson Tide moved to 12-0 with a 30-12 victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday.

Hayes Linn (Air Force Sr., Cartersville) — Linn had three tackles, two solo, as the Falcons took down Boise State 27-20 last Friday.

His late tackle after a 47-yard completion set the stage for a fantastic finish. After Linn brought down the receiver on the 5-yard line, Boise State couldn’t score on four plays and Air Force danced away with the big win over the Broncos.

Mark Quattlebaum (UNC-Charlotte So., Cartersville) — Quattlebaum had one catch for 20 yards in the 49ers’ loss to UTSA. It came in the third quarter with Charlotte down 20-7 and turned a second-and-15 into a first down. For the season,

Quattlebaum, who played in six games, had four catches for 36 yards.

Hiram Velez (Troy Jr., Adairsville) — Velez had one catch for 10 yards Saturday in Troy’s 40-7 win over Texas State.