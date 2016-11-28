A light Thanksgiving week for Bartow alumni saw Darius Thrower hit a milestone, Adrian Rodgers keep up his good play and Sammy Rosario help Reinhardt wrestling to a match win.

BASKETBALL

A.J. Mosby (Alcorn State Jr., Cartersville) — Mosby started both games for Alcorn State last week, scoring five and getting six rebounds in a win over Blue Mountain College and scoring seven more in a loss to Colorado State. Mosby is fourth on the team with 6.4 points per game for the 2-3 Braves, who have yet to play a game closer than 22 points.

Adrian Rodgers (Malbas Oresund Malbo (Swedish Basketligan), Cartersville) — Rodgers led his team with eight rebounds and was joint-first with 17 points as Malbas was waxed by Uppsala 93-58 last Tuesday. The 17 points was one under Rodgers’ season average of 18, which has him fourth in the Basketligan for last-place Malbas.

Darius Thrower (Truett-McConnell Fr., Excel) — Thrower played three minutes and made a 3-pointer for his first collegiate points last Tuesday as the Bears lost to Milligan.

Corey Tobin (Reinhardt Jr., Cartersville) — Tobin took an 0-fer from the field but did hit two free throws in Reinhardt’s win over Allen, and then bounced back later in the week with eight points in a loss to Tennessee State.

Hakeem Winters (Point So., Cartersville) — Winters went scoreless and grabbed three rebounds in a loss to St. Andrew’s before missing Point’s second game of the week, a loss to Albany State.

WRESTLING

Sammy Rosario (Cumberland Sr., Cass) — Rosario took a 7-6 decision over Reinhardt’s Triston Blansit at 133 pounds as Cumberland beat the Eagles 33-3 in their only match last week.