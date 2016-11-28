The Cartersville High baseball team has a little pipeline going to Auburn. Last year’s ace Elliott Anderson is at Auburn as a freshman now, and Anthony Seigler and Devin Warner are committed to join him in 2018.

As of Saturday, there may be a little friendly rivalry in the clubhouse at Richard Bell Field after sophomore catcher J.P. Martin committed to play for Alabama.

“They have one of the best catching coaches in college baseball [Jake Wells]. Being a catcher, that’s what I’m going to look for. His last four catchers he’s coached have been drafted,” Martin said of his decision. “The facilities there are just amazing. ... Another reason I committed is Alabama has the fifth-ranked 2019 recruiting class. So it means we’re going to be pretty strong when my class goes up there.”

Martin was acclimated to the Auburn-Alabama rivalry when he attended the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

“I guess it’s a house divided. I’m going to have to get one of those license plates,” Cartersville head coach Stuart Chester said of his four latest Division I commits going to rival schools. “Any kid that goes to the next level, they have to choose where they fit and how they feel about the place. ... They have to make that ultimate decision and I don’t think he could go wrong with either [Alabama or Auburn]. It’s like football. I think SEC baseball is one of the better conferences in college baseball and it would be a great opportunity.”

Martin visited Tuscaloosa on Saturday, was offered and accepted the offer that same day. He said South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Georgia Tech were other schools that showed interest, but the Crimson Tide were the first to offer him.

“I feel like it’s the right time,” Martin said. “They wanted me and I wanted them, and so I just committed.”

Martin became the starting catcher just before the playoffs rolled around for the Canes as a freshman.

He mostly played defense as the flex player in the lineup during the postseason and was hit for, but did have three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs at the plate over the course of the year.

He was stellar defensively behind the plate, and earned the starting role for the playoffs based on his catching during the regular season.

Despite playing a key role in Cartersville’s state quarterfinal appearance as just a ninth-grader, it was his play in travel ball that Alabama assistant Jake Wells followed and led to the offer. Martin played for the prestigious East Cobb Astros organization, the same organization as his Cartersville teammate Anderson.

Over the summer and fall in travel ball, Martin was clocked by Perfect Game pitching 88 miles per hour, which is near the top 99 percent of players in his class at Perfect Game tournaments. He also had a two-second-flat pop time, which was third among all catchers at the Southeast Underclass Showcase.

Martin can play infield and pitch as well, an aspect of his game that drew the attention of Alabama.

“They said they’ve been following me all summer and fall. And they say they saw me a little in high school ball,” Martin said. “They told me they want a catcher, but you can’t obviously catch every game. They know I can play other positions and they love that.”

As for the Auburn-Alabama rivalry, Martin expects a little good-natured ribbing this year.

“I guess we’ll joke about it a little, a little ‘War Eagle,’ ‘Roll Tide,’” Martin said. “They got me outnumbered 2-1, but it’s going to be fun in the locker room.”