Buy photo

View album

View gallery

It wasn’t difficult for coach Colman Roberts to pinpoint the causes of Woodland’s 62-51 loss to Cedartown on Tuesday night.

“We didn’t box out at all and we missed 12 or 13 free throws, that killed us,” Roberts said. “We’ll come back tomorrow and go to work, you know, just have to build on something.”

The stats bear Roberts out, as his Wildcats were out-rebounded 41-27 and shot just 16-of-28 from the free throw line in a chippy and tightly-officiated game that saw four technical fouls called.

Despite the double-digit margin, it wasn’t comfortable until the very end for Cedartown, as Woodland went on a brief run to cut the Bulldogs’ lead from 49-43 to 51-50 with under three minutes to go.

But Cedartown immediately went on a 7-0 run of its own to put the game out of reach.

“I told the kids they did a lot of good things, we just had some silly turnovers and foul trouble and didn’t box out,” Roberts said.

Trevor Knowles had 13 points and seven rebounds for Woodland, and keyed them to a good start with two made 3s in a 14-4 Wildcat run to start the game. Just as at the end though, Cedartown quickly responded, scoring the last 11 points of the quarter to take a 15-14 lead.

Both teams then exactly matched their first-quarter scores in the second, with the Bulldogs heading to the locker room up 30-28.

An even third quarter with no little drama set the stage for the finish. Cedartown coach Benjie Frazier was called for a technical early in the third, although Knowles missed both free throws.

Woodland then got a six-point possession later in the quarter when Bulldogs guard Tyrone Martin was called for a foul and then a technical for protesting the call. Woodland guard Hunter Johnson made all four free throws before Justice Carter slithered to the basket for a layup to give Woodland a 37-35 lead.

Cedartown guard Miles Minge immediately followed with a 3-pointer to take the lead back.

The fourth quarter saw two more technical fouls, offsetting ones called on Woodland’s Camden Royal and Cedartown’s Zahquan Frazier.

“I’ve been coaching 26 years and I used to worry about refs and stuff and I really don’t anymore,” Roberts said. “We’re going to blame it on that we didn’t box out at all and we missed free throws.”

Cedartown’s Quan Neal dominated the game with 18 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.

For Woodland, Justice Hayes nearly matched Knowles by putting up 10 points and six rebounds, while Carter had nine points and Johnson had eight. Royal had seven points and seven rebounds, but the entire Wildcats team outside of Knowles, Hayes and Royal had just seven boards combined.

“I knew going in, from the scouting report, that [Cedartown is] aggressive, they crash the boards and we’ve got to box them out,” Roberts said.

Woodland will return to the court next Tuesday at region foe Carrollton.