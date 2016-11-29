Buy photo

A slow start doomed the Woodland Lady Wildcats Tuesday in their 55-40 loss to Cedartown.

The Lady ’Cats went down 12-2 after one quarter, and, although they kept the game close throughout, couldn’t keep pace with the Lady Bulldogs.

Madgie Robinson scored a team-high 11 points, all in the second half, after sitting most of the first half when she picked up three quick fouls.

“That didn’t help,” coach Kyle Morgan said. “She’s a difference-maker for us, and her sitting more than she’s playing is not a good formula for us to be successful.”

With lead ballhandler Robinson on the bench, freshman Carli Clymer impressed in the second quarter, keeping her poise at point guard and distributing three of her game-high six assists in the quarter.

Leah Stantz, with six second-quarter points, and Nickiah Metcalf, with five, filled up the basket as the Lady ’Cats outscored Cedartown 16-15 in the second quarter.

It wouldn’t be enough, though, as Cedartown’s Tia Carrington and Victoria Frazier combined for 14 points in the third to push the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to 15 and seal the game.

“I thought the kids played hard,” Morgan said. “We got down early, got in a little bit of foul trouble, turned the ball over too much and had a hard time scoring the ball there in the first quarter, and I’m proud of the girls for giving an effort. However, we’ve got to improve in all facets of the game, especially on the offensive end.”

Robinson had 10 of Woodland’s 12 third-quarter points with some sweet shooting, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Carrington, who went off for 21. Frazier had 12 and 15 rebounds.

For Woodland, Stantz scored eight points in the game, with Metcalf adding seven. McKenzie Hobbs hit two 3-pointers for six points, and Jamison Kilgo had a diverse statline with four points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“Effort-wise I thought we played pretty hard,” Morgan said. “At times we didn’t take care of the ball like I’d like. We felt like some of our younger kids gave us a spark, and once they get a better idea of formations defensively, I think they can be positive attributes on both sides of the floor.”

The Lady Wildcats have a full week off before playing a region game next Tuesday at Carrollton.