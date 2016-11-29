The Adairsville High swim team hosted its first meet of the season against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, Ringgold and Northwest Whitfield.

The Adairsville girls placed second and the boys finished third.

Sophomore Rylee Moss broke the previous school record that she set last year and qualified for state by swimming a 2:17.42 in the 200 individual medley. Moss also qualified for state by swimming a 1:03.59 in the 100 backstroke.

Johnathon Wilkes and Chance Jones were close to state qualifying times as well. First-place finishers for Adairsville in the meet included Moss in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke, and Wilkes in the 100 free.

Second-place finishers included Wilkes in the 200 IM, Jones in the 50 freestyle and Madison McCommon in the 100 fly.

Third-place finishers for Adairsville included Wilkes in the 200 IM, Jones in the 50 free and McCommon in the 100 fly.

Other Scorers

Felicia Miller — 200 free

Gillian Ballard — 200 IM

Jason Bromby — 50 free

Katie Schwan — 50 free

Katherine Sullivan — 100 free

Megan Smith — 100 free

Gillian Ballard — 500 free

Zach Ashely — 100 back

Brandon Lawhorn — 100 breast

McCommon — 100 breast

Sierra Fritz — 100 breast