The Cartersville and Sonoraville girls basketball teams have a little bit of a rivalry, as the two battled it out for the Region 5-AAA championship in 2013 and 2014.

The Lady Cane seniors, some of whom were key members of the 2014 team, haven’t been able to beat the Lady Phoenix since losing the 2014 region championship to them, even though they have played each year.

And, while it’s not the region championship, the Lady Canes were finally able to get some payback Tuesday night in Calhoun, as the Lady Canes defeated Sonoraville by a score of 44-41.

“They beat us two years for the region championship my first two years, and they’ve gotten the best of us the last two years. So this was good for my seniors to get a win,” Cartersville head coach Cindy Moore said of beating Sonoraville. “We’ve had a big rivalry. They’re always a really good, quality team. They play really good team defense. They’re disciplined. They do some things that make you better. That’s why we like playing them, because they challenge us.”

Tuesday’s game, like the region championship in 2014, was another close game that came down to the end. Ironically, Cartersville’s weakness the first three games of the year, free throw shooting, was what lifted the Lady Canes against Sonoraville. Kimora McClinic, who led the team with 18 points, made four free throws down the stretch, two to take the lead late and another two clutch foul shots to make Cartersville’s lead three points in the final moments.

Cartersville had previously gone 43-of-94 from the free throw line in the first three games.

“That’s been our Achilles heel,” Moore said of the free throws. “That’s the big reason we feel like we were not 3-0 instead of 1-2. But [McClinic] hit them and they were huge.”

Moore said neither team had a lead of more than six or seven points throughout. Sonoraville led 9-6 after the first quarter, 17-16 after the second and 31-28 after three. However, the Lady Canes outscored the Lady Phoenix 16-10 in the final period to pull out the win.

“It was a really intense fourth quarter, back and forth,” Moore said. “When we got to stretch time in the last 30 seconds, that was the difference maker. We hit our free throws and gave ourselves that little bit of cushion. Give some credit to our whole team. Everybody contributed, whether it was quality minutes on defense or executing on offense. It was a good team win.”

Cartersville, now 2-2, has played four games in the last eight days. The Lady Canes will play at Calhoun on Saturday, and then take 13 days off before returning to action. All four of their games so far have been decided by four points or less.

“We’ve played four ballgames in a week and we’ve only had one practice,” Moore said. “Most of the time, your first four games aren’t decided by less than five points each. So, late-game situations, those aren’t something that we usually work on this early in the season. We’ve had to work on them on the fly. Hopefully, this is an experience that, if we’re in that situation down the road, we’ve been there before.”

In addition to McClinic’s 18 points, India Reid had nine rebounds and Madison McKinney had six points and seven rebounds. Amya Davis added five assists.