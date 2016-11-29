The Excel Christian Academy girls basketball team improved to 2-1 on the season, as the Lady Eagles got off to a strong start Tuesday and held on in the fourth quarter to defeat Walker at home by a score of 42-41.

Excel allowed just four points to Walker in the first quarter and was able to take a 19-12 lead at halftime. Whitney Harris, Kalli Beth Scheff and Rylie Boston provided all the scoring in the first two quarters for Excel, led by Harris’ seven.

The scoring for both teams would pick up in the third quarter. Walker outscored Excel 16-15 in the period. Walker’s Saige Cornick Turpin got hot in the third quarter. She had 15 of her game-high 19 in the second half.

Despite Turpin’s eight-point third quarter, Excel was able to retain the lead heading into the fourth thanks to a more balanced scoring effort. Landry McCollum got on the board with a 3-pointer and Brighton McCollum scored all five of her points in the game in the third quarter. Scheff, Harris and Boston continued scoring as well and each added a basket of their own.

Excel, playing with a six-point lead in the fourth quarter, was sent to the free throw line 14 times in the final period. The Lady Eagles made just enough, going 6-for-14 from the charity stripe to hold on, even with Walker scoring 14 in the fourth quarter.

Harris scored a team-high 13, while Scheff added 11 and Boston scored nine.

Walker is in the other subregion of Region 6-A, and Excel will stay in crossover region play for its next game, which is at home against Mount Pisgah next Tuesday.