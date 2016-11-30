RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

Cartersville senior receiver and outside linebacker Avery Showell stiff-arms a Woodward Academy defender during a game Friday at Woodward. Showell has 16 touchdown receptions on the year, but he and quarterback Trevor Lawrence were connecting for scores long before Showell became a Cane.

Trevor Lawrence and Avery Showell hooking up for touchdowns has been a regular sight for Cartersville fans this year, with the duo combining for 16 as the Canes have marched to the cusp of their second-straight state championship appearance.

With Showell transferring in from St. Francis before the year, it’s been a connection that might have taken Canes faithful by surprise, but scoring touchdowns and winning football games together is old hat for the Cartersville quarterback and his new top scoring weapon.

When they were 9, the two teamed up to win a Northwest Georgia Youth Football League Super Bowl for the Due West Hoyas.

“He was my quarterback, he came from Cartersville and we won the Super Bowl that year,” Showell recalled. “The year before that, we made it to the Super Bowl and we lost, and the next we won. We had an undefeated season that year, and it was just a great experience.”

Showell played three or four years for Due West, but Lawrence was only there for one.

This year’s Cartersville team is understandably driven by Lawrence, as the top recruit is breaking passing records left and right, but at Due West, Showell, then playing running back, was the headliner. “

I remember Avery was the best player on the team then,” Lawrence said. “That was my second or third year playing quarterback and I was pretty good, but he was definitely the best player. I think he was a year older than me and that was the first year I knew him. ... He did everything, he ran the ball, he caught it, he could do everything.”

Lawrence moved to Acworth and out of the Due West program after their championship year, but the seeds were planted for an eventual reunion. Lawrence’s father Jeremy Lawrence and Showell’s father Vaughn Showell stayed in touch and, when Showell was looking for a place to go after he left St. Francis, the two started discussing getting the duo back together.

That was part of the reason Showell came to Cartersville this year, and it’s safe to say that the reunion has worked out well for all parties involved.

Lawrence has thrown 45 touchdowns and recently went over 10,000 passing yards in a career, while Showell has been a revelation on both offense and defense with his 16 receiving touchdowns and nine sacks, both team-highs.

Both players are far removed from their days tearing up the field at Due West, and it’s difficult to say that their chemistry from the old days has been the fuel for their success this season.

But it certainly hasn’t hurt.

“I mean he’s had I don’t even know how many touchdowns this year so it’s definitely good to have him back,” Lawrence said. “I think it was good for him to get more exposure and it was good for our team too.”

“It’s good chemistry, it brings back good memories of the success we used to have,” Showell chimed in. “It’s good to be back again.”