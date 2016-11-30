The Cartersville Clash 16U youth girls soccer team won their division in the fall season and earned an invite to the state tournament.

“We won our division a couple weeks ago and ... we were invited to and we’re going to play in the state tournament in Atlanta on Dec. 10 and 11,” coach Scott Anderson said. “And if we win that, we’ll go out to Oklahoma to play another tournament for nation-wide.”

The team lost their first match in the eight-game schedule, but rebounded by winning six and drawing one the rest of the way to take first place by one point.

“We didn’t think we were going to do as well as we did,” Anderson said. “The first game we actually lost 1-0 but then they saw that the girls they were competing against, it wasn’t about the age, it was about the competition and how they play together and our girls came back.”

Members of the team included Kendyl Anderson, Iveth Betancourt, Kelly Betancourt, Sydney Eaves, Holly Eger, Tiera Feanny, Devondria Johnson, Azeneth Landaverde, Kaylee Lovinggood, Anna McCrary, Brittney Milian, Cassie Randolph, Leidi Toribio, Emily Varga, Grace Webb, Autumn Woody and Janet Zazueta.

“All of them played together, and that’s what made us win, was even when we were losing at times they kept their mental focus and kept it together and came back, and we ended up winning together as a team,” Anderson said. “When you move up to this level, you have to play as a team.”

The state tournament will feature 12 teams from around the state that won their divisions and will start on December 10.