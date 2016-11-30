Of all the big moments in Canes lore—the three state championships, the 19 region championships, the records broken by local legends and the wins deep in the playoffs—few games are more memorable than the state semifinals in 1991.

Cartersville scored 14 points in the fourth quarter of that game to come back from 17-7 halftime deficit and win 21-17.

That game featured a late touchdown by Class 2A Player of the year LaShon Darby and a fumble recovered by all-state linebacker Raymone George on the second-to-last possession of the game. It sent the Canes to their first-ever state final, and eventually led to the first state championship in program history.

Coincidentally, that improbable comeback and milestone win for the Cartersville High football team was over the same team the Canes will face Friday in the Class 4A semifinals.

Mary Persons and Cartersville will meet for the second time in program history just four days shy of the 25th anniversary of that fateful day in ’91, and they will do it right back at Weinman Stadium where the legendary game happened nearly a quarter-century ago.

“You never forget it,” Darby said of that game. “It was just one of those special times, special years.”

The 17-7 halftime deficit for the Canes was the fourth consecutive game the Canes had trailed at half, and they had managed to come back in each of the previous three rounds to reach the semifinals. The habit of going down and coming back prompted The Daily Tribune News to dub the ’91 team the “Cardiac Canes.”

“The great thing about that game, and this had a lot to do with coach [Mike] Earwood’s leadership, nobody ever panicked,” Lee Belknap, a junior safety on that ’91 team and current head coach of McIntosh High in Peachtree City, said. “We just kept doing what we were supposed to do. Good things happened and it was just a good bunch to be around. We always found a way to win.”

Cartersville scored first in the opening period when quarterback John Woodard led the Canes on a 13-play, 59-yard touchdown drive, culminating in Woodard taking in the touchdown from three yards out.

However, on Mary Persons’ ensuing drive, the Bulldogs went 66 yards in eight plays to score with 8:50 to go in the second quarter.

Mary Persons would then force a punt and go back down the field on a 65-yard touchdown run by quarterback Stacey Penamon. The Bulldogs then made the score 17-7 with a 31-yard field goal by Chris Hopkins with time running out in the first half.

Belknap transferred to Cartersville from Mary Persons the year before, and was playing his first season with Cartersville. Because of his experience with the Bulldogs, he understood what a tall task the Cardiac Canes had ahead of them in the second half.

“Having grown up in Forsyth, I don’t remember anyone overcoming a 10-point deficit against us,” Belknap said. “At halftime, I remember thinking, ‘Man, we’re going to have to get it together.’”

Neither team scored in the third quarter, setting up a dramatic end to the game.

Darby, who ran for 1,600 yards on the ground that season, 213 of them in the title game against Cedar Grove High, was held to 61 yards against Mary Persons. The Bulldogs featured highly-recruited defensive end Peppi Zellner, who would go on to have a five-year NFL career, an eerie similarity to the current Mary Persons team that has a top-100 recruit at defensive end in Malik Herring.

“From the first play, they were stopping the run,” Darby said of Mary Persons. “They had a really tough defense. They were very fast and really big at that time.”

For Cartersville’s part, the Canes allowed just 13 rushing yards to Mary Persons in the second half after allowing 211 in the first half.

“As best I can remember, the defense was going back and forth,” Belknap said. “It was a good defensive game.”

The Cartersville defense not only stopped the Bulldogs’ running game, but also forced a turnover late in the third quarter when Adrian Harris recovered a fumble at the Mary Persons 39-yard line. From there, a quarterback sneak on fourth down resulted in an 18-yard pickup for Woodard. On the first play of the fourth quarter, junior running back Kevin Henderson capitalized on the turnover by taking the ball in from the 1-yard line to bring the score to 17-14.

Cartersville’s defense held after the touchdown and forced a punt, and it was then Darby’s turn to take over. He returned the punt 34 yards, and Cartersville took the ball at Mary Persons’ 34-yard line. On the fifth play of the drive, Darby caught a short pass from Woodard, broke a tackle and ran 19 yards with 6:44 remaining for what would become the game winner and one of the biggest touchdowns in Cartersville’s history.

“It was a little flat route, about a 5-yard out. I broke a tackle and took it in for a touchdown,” Darby said of the play. “For some reason, we would just put everything together in the second half. We never had any panic or anything. We just believed in one another and came back and won that game.”

With Mary Persons driving on its ensuing possession, Cartersville’s all-state linebacker Raymone George recovered a fumble and the Canes were able to run the clock out from there, securing a berth in their first-ever state final.

25 years later, the Cartersville High football team is in the midst of an unprecedented run of success, having reached the state semifinals in four of the last five seasons and 10 of the last 27 years.

Mary Persons also has made 10 state semifinals in its program’s history, and both schools have a deep football tradition that includes a combined 1,242 wins and 36 region titles in 196 years of football.

Despite the recent success, the 1991 Cartersville team broke new ground and set the precedent for next 25 years of Cartersville’s ascension to one of the premier programs in Georgia.

“We started buying in right at the end of the ’90 season. Everybody started buying into the weight room,” Darby said. “When we lost that East Rome game [the third week of the 1991 season], we were disappointed in ourselves. Everybody said we won’t lose another game. Everybody just ran with it and we really didn’t believe we were going to lose another game. We worked hard, we pushed hard.”