The Cartersville High football team has been here before, in the state semifinals facing a tough team with plenty of talent and a trip to the Georgia Dome one game away.

Those are the circumstances for tonight’s game at Weinman Stadium, and it’s an envious position most high school players only dream of.

The Canes realize what is at stake, and they’re as prepared as ever for tonight’s showdown against Mary Persons.

“It’s a little special,” senior cornerback Trase Fezzia said of the semifinals. “We’re trying to go to the Dome and get another ring.”

“Coach [Joey] King always says this is where we’re supposed to be, playing against a good, competitive team,” junior defensive end Darian Poellnitz added. “I feel like everybody here knows what it takes and what we have to do in this position.”

The Canes finally faced a road playoff game for the first time since 2010 last week against Woodward Academy, and the game was Cartersville’s closest all season, ending with a 26-15 Canes win.

Fortunately for Cartersville, the game at Woodward will be the last at another team’s place this season, as the next stop, should the Canes win, will be the Georgia Dome for the state championship against either Thomson or Jefferson.

King won the coin toss to host the semifinals after last week’s big quarterfinal win. He called tails and won the toss in a Chick-fil-A parking lot in McDonough.

All the players are pleased they won’t have to make a trip down I-75 like King did late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

“I was very happy. There’s nothing like playing at home,” Poellnitz said of when he heard King won the coin toss. “It’s the best feeling ever, being able to see yourself on the jumbo screen and that atmosphere, not having the long ride. You just feel more comfortable at home versus being on the other team’s field.”

Mary Persons will have to travel all the way up from Forsyth, about a 100-mile drive up I-75 and through Atlanta.

Not only will the seniors have one more home game before their careers end, but they also have a chance to be the winningest senior class in program history. A win would make this year’s seniors 52-3, while last year’s seniors finished their careers 51-4.

“I challenged them with that after practice [Tuesday],” King said. “‘This is the last time you guys are ever going to be able to wear purple. This is the last time you’re ever going to play in front of your home crowd.’”

Because of the rain, Cartersville practiced this week at LakePoint to make sure the Weinman Stadium field is in pristine condition for tonight’s big game. Practicing under the bright lights in Emerson also added a little “extra spark,” according to King.

“It’s like Friday night lights,” Fezzia said of practicing at LakePoint. “All the lights are on, and there ain’t nothing but you and your boys out there.”

Breaking down the Bulldogs

On Thursday afternoon, Mary Persons senior defensive end and top-100 recruit Malik Herring committed to play college football for Georgia.

While the Canes have faced many top prospects over the course of the first 13 games of the season on their way to a perfect record, a region championship, a 38-point average margin of victory and Class 4A’s No. 1 ranking, Herring’s commitment is a reminder the other guys are pretty good, too.

Mary Persons comes into the game 11-2 and won the Region 2 championship. The Bulldogs were ranked seventh in Class 4A by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in the final regular season poll.

Cartersville and Mary Persons have only met once before, but it was a 21-17 classic in the state semifinals 25 years ago. The Canes scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to overcome a 10-point deficit at halftime before going on to win the 1991 state championship.

That game occurred during a run from 1966 to the present in which the Bulldogs have only had two losing seasons, have won less than eight games just three times and have won at least 10 games 24 times.

That run includes 10 state semifinal appearances, four state championship appearances and a 1980 Class 2A state title.

While Mary Persons is making its first semifinal appearance since 1998, the Bulldogs have won 51 games in the last five years.

Mary Persons is currently riding high as it defeated Blessed Trinity in the quarterfinals.

Blessed Trinity missed a 28-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in a 28-27 game. The Blessed Trinity kicker had previously made four field goals already from 44, 47, 26 and 38 yards out.

“They do [have some momentum]. You can tell they have good chemistry from listening to some interviews that they’ve done and talking with their coach,” King said of the mojo Mary Persons has going. “Good things are happening for them, and that’s not an accident. A lot of people think that’s by chance, but good things happen to teams that put themselves in position for good things to happen to them.”

Mary Persons’ two losses came early in the season, one in the opener at Class 6A Houston County and against a five-star Georgia commit at quarterback in Jake Fromm. The other loss came to Class 3A semifinalist Peach County on the road on Sept. 16.

The Bulldogs have since won eight consecutive games.

They are led by a stellar defense that has recorded four shutouts and held seven opponents to single-digit scores. Mary Persons scores 30 points and allows less than 10.5 per game.

The defensive line is the strength of the team, led by Herring, who is a 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive end. He is the No. 116-recruit in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports, No. 84 by ESPN and No. 75 according to Rivals. He is a four-star prospect who had his pick of most major college programs, and as King said, “He’s a stud.”

Cartersville will be short-handed facing the pass rusher, as first team all-region right tackle Nick Root is suspended after being ejected in the fourth quarter of last week’s game.

Six-foot-3, 220-pound junior Garrett Shelton, who also is the team’s long snapper, will fill in to Root’s role.

“Garrett’s big, got good feet. He’ll do a good job,” King said. “He did really well [against Woodward] when he came in. So that was encouraging.”

Opposite Herring at end is 6-foot-2 Tre Howard, who has 70 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and five sacks. Herring leads the team with 81 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” King said of dealing with Mary Persons’ defensive line. “They’ve presented some challenges for a lot of people. A lot of people have not been able to run the ball on them and, sometimes, just rushing three on pass rush stuff. So we’ll just have to do as well as we can do.”

In the back end, Mary Persons has some talented linebackers like Vic Henderson and his three forced fumbles on the year, Bralen Harvey, Tre Slaton and Jatorian Hansford.

In the secondary, senior Tyricus Danielly is only 5-foot-7, but has six interceptions and eight passes deflected from his cornerback position. 5-foot-5 cornerback Quan Davis has nine pass breakups on the year.

“They play a tough brand of football,” King said of Mary Persons. “Defensively, they do a really good job. ... The secondary features some athletes, their linebackers run around and make plays.”

Offensively, Mary Persons runs the ball more than 73 percent of the time, and has averaged nearly 352 yards per game, 228 on the ground.

“They run a lot of zone, but it’s under center, stretch-type runs,” King said of the Bulldogs’ offense. “They’re kind of pro-style. They throw the boot game, but they’re going to line up and run the zone and the split zone and keep doing it until you stop it.”

Mary Persons features a two-man rushing attack with senior Zach Harvey and sophomore Quen Wilson. Harvey has 1,395 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns on the year, while Wilson has 866 and six touchdowns.

Harvey is 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, and King said both “run really hard” and are “really good backs.”

The strength of the offense, though, is the offensive line, featuring Western Kentucky commit and senior guard Caleb Etheridge.

King also said to expect Herring and Howard to come over from the defensive side of the ball and play some tight end.

“Their offensive line is probably one of the best we’ve seen as far as coming off the ball,” King said. “They do a really good job of working to the next level, getting on the linebackers and staying on blocks.”

While Mary Persons likely won’t pass much, senior quarterback Caleb Speir is 90-of-164 (55 percent) for 1,478 yards and 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions. His top targets are Jatori Sims and his 30 receptions for 534 yards and Roger Akins and his 22 receptions for 424 yards.

“I think their quarterback does a good job of managing what they do,” King said. “He throws the ball on time, he’s accurate with it and he gets it to their running backs when he needs to do that.”

Weinman’s finale

While Mary Persons will bring a talented team to Weinman tonight, the Canes are predicted to win 35-14 by the CalPreps neutral-field computer projections and are 24-point favorites according to the Maxwell ratings.

The Canes have averaged more than 46.1 points and have allowed just 8.2 points per game. They have yet to play a game decided by single digits, and the 26 points last week was their lowest scoring total of the year, but it came against the No. 1 defense in Class 4A.

Defensively, Cartersville averages three sacks per game, led by Avery Showell’s nine on the year, and have held six opponents under 100 yards rushing this season. Last week, the Canes forced Colorado State commit Ryan Glover to an under 50-percent completion percentage and less than 200 yards on over 40 passing attempts.

It was Cartersville’s first pass-heavy opponent of the season.

In that game last week, Cartersville fans overflowed from the unusually large visitor’s stands at Woodward. Tonight, in what will be the last game of the season at Weinman, regardless of the outcome, King expects to have the full support from the Canes’ faithful.

“There’s a lot of excitement. We’re focused on going 1-0 this week, but the surrounding circumstances are awesome,” King said. “People are rushing to buy tickets. ... We’re expecting a big crowd. The two semifinal games that we’ve played here have been a fantastic atmosphere and we hope it’s nothing short of that [tonight].”