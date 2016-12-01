In 2001, against Charlton County in the state quarterfinals at Weinman Stadium, Cartersville quarterback Lee Miles scored three touchdowns to help the Canes take a 28-21 win and advance to the state semifinals.

After Miles reached the end zone on one of his scores, he went over to the fence near the Weinman Stadium scoreboard on the home side of the field—like he did after each of his Weinman touchdowns on that side of the field that year—and slapped hands with his 4-year-old nephew.

Fifteen years later, Miles’ nephew, Antoine Jefferson, scored his own touchdown in the state quarterfinals.

This time, it was Miles who was in the crowd to support Jefferson.

“I hurt my ankle in the game this Friday,” Jefferson said of the quarterfinals last week at Woodward Academy. “[Miles] stood [over the sideline on the bleachers] and he looked at me and said, ‘Are you okay?’ I was going to say no, but then I looked up at him and he was like, ‘You know you can’t come out, right?’ And I said, ‘I know.’ And so that’s what I did, I just stuck through it and played the whole game.”

Jefferson was nicked up in the first quarter against Woodward, but went on to record 10 receptions for 143 yards and a rushing touchdown. He had three crucial receptions on third downs to extend drives, and scored the final touchdown on a jet sweep to ice the game late in the fourth quarter.

Miles, who was a two-way standout as a sophomore on the 1999 Cartersville state championship team and was named the Class 2A Player of the Year as a senior, is among the legendary Canes players over the years.

Jefferson has played football in the enormous shadow cast by his uncle’s storied career. However, with his play in the quarterfinals and by leading the undefeated, No. 1-ranked Canes in receiving this season, Jefferson is creating his own legacy at Cartersville High School.

Like a son

Jefferson knows how each play on Miles’ high school highlight tape is going to end, and he know the songs that will play on that highlight by heart.

He’s played football since he was 8 and tried baseball because those are the sports Miles excelled at. Jefferson wears No. 7 just like Miles, and plays the slot in the spread, while Miles was a wingback in the wing-T before moving to quarterback.

Miles is Jefferson’s favorite player, but not like a Falcons fan likes Julio Jones or an Alabama fan likes Jalen Hurts. Miles and Jefferson have a much deeper connection than that.

Both were raised by the same remarkable woman, their grandmother Dorothy Carson. Jefferson’s parents were in and out of jail for drug-related offenses. Carson took Jefferson in, like she had done with Miles before.

“She’s special. That’s my heart. She’s the heartbeat of the family,” Miles said of Carson. “If it weren’t for her, there’s no telling what road I would have took. It’s really translating to me and it’s translating to him, too. She played a big part in both of our lives.”

Miles’ home is three doors down in Cartersville from Jefferson’s. While Carson took Jefferson in and raised him, Miles was there every step of the way. Jefferson goes down the street to talk to Miles nearly every day.

There, the conversation turns to football, but not before they discuss school, in which Jefferson says he is getting all As and Bs.

“I feel a lot of responsibility because my grandmother, she basically raised me in the same household he’s living in now,” Miles said. “I didn’t have that father figure in my life, either. I don’t have any kids and that’s my nephew. I wanted to be more of a father figure to him so the burden wouldn’t be on my grandmother alone. So I felt like I have had to be the man to step in and be there, too.”

Miles escorted Jefferson on the field when he was being honored on senior night, something a player’s father would do. Another one of Miles’ duties as that father figure was playing catch, throwing the baseball or football around when Jefferson was young. But with Miles, an all-state quarterback and standout on two state championship Cartersville baseball teams, it wasn’t any ordinary game of catch.

“My uncle, he’s always hard on me,” Jefferson said. “He used to put a baseball glove on me all the time and he would throw the ball hard at me and make me catch it. And football, ... he would throw the football at me hard. He would throw the ball all the way up in the air and make me catch it like a punt. So he used to stay on me hard like I was his son, and he still does.”

Jefferson’s sure-handedness is what has allowed him to accumulate 54 receptions for 771 yards this season.

He also is a reliable punt returner, one of the hardest jobs in football with gunners looking to pummel you while you can’t see them coming for risk of taking your eye off the football.

Punt returning requires a certain amount of moxie, and Jefferson is in no short supply of that. He takes weekly hits from some of the best defensive backs in the state.

He was knocked out of the game twice by Clemson commit A.J. Terrell against Westlake. But, as usual, he bounced right back to tally over 100 yards receiving against a team that is currently in the Class 7A semifinals.

Just last week, against a Woodward team with two Division-I commits in the secondary, Jefferson was holding for a field goal by Jonathan Cruz, undoubtedly a position he’s put in because of the set of hands Miles helped develop.

With a Woodward player bearing down on him, he hung in there to hold for Cruz’s 51-yard make before getting flattened to the turf. The play was waved off because of a roughing the holder penalty.

It has been the story of Jefferson’s season and his career, taking a big hit and getting right back up to make a big play. He missed the end of his freshman season because of a torn groin and his sophomore year with two torn ligaments in his knee. Just like how he bounced back from his surgery, he bounces back every time he takes a big hit.

“A lot of times, especially in high school ball, there’s a lot of kids who will take a shot and they’ll fold for the rest of the game,” Cartersville receivers coach Antwan Toomer said. “But him, he welcomes the big shot and plays tougher after that.”

At just 5-foot-8, 165 pounds, in a receiving corps with four players over six-foot, Jefferson needs that toughness to succeed. It’s yet another trait—along with his speed, elusiveness, reliable hands and clutch play in the biggest games—he picked up from his uncle.

“It’s in him. It runs through the blood,” Miles said of Jefferson’s big heart. “I always gave him that challenge. I always toughened him up. I always wrestled around with him to make him tough when he was younger. To this day, we still might wrap up with each other.”

Bleeding Purple

Miles and Jefferson didn’t wrestle this week. With the Class 4A semifinals today, Miles said there was none of that because, in his words, “We need him.”

Miles shares blood with Jefferson, and they each bleed purple.

After Jefferson’s big game, he received multiple texts and messages on Twitter about how proud people were of him. He replied, “I do it for the community.”

“I’ve been growing up here my whole entire life. I know [baseball coach Stuart] Chester, I knew [former football coach Frank] Barden for the longest,” Jefferson said. “I used to run around the field house in my diaper and my uncle used to make me come here all the time. When my uncle played here, I was always here. When the fence used to be around the field, I would stand right by the end zone, and every time he scored on that side, he would run down to the fence and slap my hand. So I’ve been around Cartersville football for the longest time.”

A kid born and raised in Cartersville and the nephew of a Canes legend, Jefferson helped win the only Cartersville rec football title in 2010, and had two touchdowns and an interception in the middle school region championship against Cass.

Cartersville helped shape Jefferson, and even gave him his name. Former running backs coach Emerson Bridges gave him the name Pup as a freshman. Bridges called all the freshman running backs Pup, but the name stuck for Jefferson.

With his big personality and tough play on the field, Pup has created his own legacy in the halls of Cartersville High School.

“Just to be the focal point of the community, just being that guy,” Toomer said of Jefferson’s impact on the team. “He’s all Cartersville. I’ve heard the legends of his uncle, being one of the best to come through here. And then meeting him, administrators want to talk to him and love him. Everybody in this school knows who Pup is. He never has a frown on his face. Every time you see him, he’s smiling, talking to you. That’s pretty cool to see a kid like that.”

While all smiles and a friendly face in the halls at Cartersville, there is a competitive edge to Jefferson, another trait he picked up from his uncle. Miles frequently reminds Jefferson of the player of the year award, the 31 touchdown carries as a senior and the thousands of yards Miles ran and threw for at Cartersville.

Despite the unbeatable individual accomplishments of his uncle, Jefferson can still surpass Miles in one big way if the Canes are able to win the next two games.

Then, Jefferson will have brought two state championships to Cartersville and will outnumber Miles in rings, at least on the football field, 2-1. Even if Miles falls behind in the family’s football state championship scoreboard, no one will be prouder.

“I’m super proud of him,” Miles said. “I smile every time I see his name. I see his picture, I smile. I don’t got no kids, so he’s like a son to me.”