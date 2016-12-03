CHRISTMAS MORNING — Making it to one championship, and winning it, is hard. Making it back the next year is even harder. So, with Tee Webb kneeling down the last play of the game and the magnitude of their semifinal win beginning to sink in, a lot of thoughts were running through the Cartersville starters’ minds.

“That’s indescribable, that feeling right there,” said Darian Poellnitz, who then went on to do a great job describing it in his next sentence. “It’s like waking up on Christmas and seeing that bike you see right there, or the puppy that you always wanted, the game or the touchdown you always need. The feeling is indescribable and it’s just the best feeling in the world.”

“It felt great, it feels good to be in this purple,” E.J. Turner added. “All day long.”

Of course, a semifinal win is not what the Canes want to be their last achievement this season.

With the euphoria still palpable in the stadium, Nyvin Nelson was already looking ahead to next week.

“I feel like we’re where we’re supposed to be, and if we do what we’re supposed to do we’ll win another ring.”

BIG PLAY E.J. — Each week, the Cartersville receiver roulette wheel seems to pick someone else to have a big game. I

n last week’s win against Woodward, it was Antoine Jefferson with 143 yards. This week, it was E.J. Turner with six catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Turner, without the season yards of Jefferson or the touchdowns of Avery Showell, can often go unnoticed among a deep Cartersville receiving corps, but he made his presence felt in this one.

First, he hauled in a wide-open touchdown in the back right corner of the end zone to get Cartersville on the board and start the Canes’ comeback from a 14-0 deficit.

Then he put them in the lead after Trevor Lawrence rolled right, cut back left and tossed a dime to Turner in the back left corner.

“I saw Trevor roll out, made a play, cut back across the field,” Turner said. “We work on that all day, scramble drill. I cut back across the field, he threw it, I had to make a play.”

Turner wasn’t done. He’d make one more jaw-dropping play in the second half when he went deep, jumped and reached around his defender for the catch and a big gain.

“I didn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe it at all,” Turner said. “I didn’t think I was going to come down with it, but thank the man upstairs for letting me come down with it.”

ADAPT, SURVIVE, ADVANCE — Mary Persons’ early lead wasn’t built completely on fluke plays. Yes, two Cartersville fumbles gifted the Bulldogs with short fields early, but they took advantage and moved it on a fearsome Cartersville defense.

The Bulldogs’ run-heavy aggressiveness hit Cartersville in the mouth a little bit, as Mary Persons scored all 17 of its points within the first 15 minutes of the game.

“I feel like towards the beginning of the game we just had to get adjusted to the tempo of the game and the speed that they were playing at,” Nelson said.

But the Canes did make that adjustment, and the stats—besides the one where they held MP scoreless for almost the last three quarters—bear that out.

After allowing 103 rushing yards and 198 total in the first half, Cartersville gave up just 26 total yards in the second.

“Once we got the momentum back we got super comfortable and we just started playing our game,” Poellnitz said. “Our minds were focused, we were calmed down, everything settled back down and it turned from a semifinal game to just a normal football game.”

WEIGHING HEAVY ON THEIR MINDS — Cartersville’s offense could probably line up the same all game long and have success, but that doesn’t mean that coach Joey King doesn’t like to have some fun with formations and personnel.

Defensive lineman Poellnitz caught his second receiving touchdown of the year in the third quarter after lining up in the backfield as part of the Canes’ heavy package that also features fellow D-lineman Brandon Wade.

“Every time I see the signal for it I just get jittery, I get nervous on the inside,” Poellnitz said. “But at the same time, I know that I’m not going to fail the coaches or Trevor or my team, and I just prevailed with the catch and a touchdown.”

The big man, who also had five tackles and a sack on defense, showed off some nice footwork to get into the flat, make the catch and dive into the end zone.

“Oh, no, no, no, no, no,” Poellnitz said when asked if scoring has gotten to be old hat. “I like scoring as much as I possibly can. Just being able to get the ball in my hands feels great, and scoring just feels even better.”

TOUGH LOSS — The Mary Persons Bulldogs pushed Cartersville to a place they haven’t been this season—losing and reeling, on the ropes and with momentum possibly slipping away.

A big-play touchdown on their first drive gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead, the first time that Cartersville has trailed at all this season. A Canes fumble on the ensuing kickoff and another touchdown drive put the Bulldogs up two touchdowns and had jaws across Weinman Stadium hitting the floor.

Of course, Cartersville would right the ship and score 38 of the next 41 points for what ended up being a comfortable win, but credit goes to Mary Persons for being maybe the only team this year to make the Canes look vulnerable.

At the end, that wasn’t enough.

“When you’re competitive, like our kids are and like our coaches are, [putting them on] the ropes isn’t good enough,” Bulldogs coach Brian Nelson said after the game. “You want to deliver the final blow and we just couldn’t do it, and that’s because they’re a good dang football team. It’s not because of necessarily maybe anything we did wrong or right, it’s just we played a really good football team that was better than us, pretty much.”

The Bulldogs might just be another footnote in Cartersville’s march to the championship, but they can be proud of what they accomplished.

“It’s hard to put it into words sometimes,” Nelson said. “I’m proud of our kids to come out here and play, and the scoreboard probably doesn’t indicate it, but nobody really gave us a chance in this game. ... Obviously Cartersville did a good job. We put them in a situation they probably haven’t been in all year and they responded.”

Nelson had the unenvious position of having two of his three losses this year come to perhaps the best two quarterbacks in the state, Cartersville’s Lawrence and Houston County’s Jake Fromm.

Asked about which of the two is better, he took the diplomatic route.

“You can’t put me on the spot like that,” he said, laughing. “They’ve both got very, very good qualities and then they’ve got some different qualities, you know, and I would say they’re equally as good.”