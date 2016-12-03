The Cartersville High football team rolled through the competition this season, making a trip to the Class 4A state championship and the Georgia Dome seem more like an inevitability than an uncertainty.

The Canes’ invincibility was challenged Friday night at Weinman Stadium in the semifinals against Mary Persons, though, as they struggled out of the gate with two turnovers and trailed for the first time all season.

However, when it was all said and done, Cartersville showed why it’s the No. 1 team in 4A and dominated the final three quarters to come away with a 38-17 win and the school’s second consecutive bid to the Georgia Dome.

After the game, the Canes were feeling the relief of meeting their expectation, but also the excitement to have earned a place on the biggest stage in Georgia high school football.

“A little bit of both [relief and excitement],” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said of the win. “It feels great to know we’re there, but we still have one more. We didn’t say at the beginning that we just wanted to get there. We said we wanted to win it. So we have one more.”

“I can’t even explain it right now. I’m so happy,” senior Avery Showell said. “We worked hard to get this far and it’s what we expected, so we’re going to go finish.”

The final game of the season will come in the state championship in Atlanta against another undefeated team, Thomson. The Class 4A championship will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

“It feels good. It’s what we wanted to do,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said. “It’s what the kids have worked for. It’s still exciting. We’re going to enjoy this one just a little bit and then get to work on Thomson.”

The win wraps up the year at Weinman Stadium, where the Canes went 9-0 this year and have now won a state-best 29 games in a row. The win streak was already a program record, but now the 2017 senior class becomes the winningest in program history with a record of 52-3.

“It’s a blessing just to be able to cop all those wins since my freshman year,” senior running back Trey Creamer said. “We always knew it would be great. We never knew what we could possibly do at the end, but it’s all working out for us.”

Friday’s game was one of the hardest earned for the Canes in the past two seasons. After they went three-and-out on offense to begin, a 43-yard pass play from Mary Persons quarterback Caleb Speir to Roger Akins put the Bulldogs ahead 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

Cartersville would then fumble the ensuing kickoff, giving Mary Persons the ball right back at the Canes’ 18-yard line, and the Bulldogs would take it in from there on five plays for a 14-0 lead with 3:19 left in the first quarter.

“We always stayed positive, but it stunned us at first,” Lawrence said of the early deficit. “We came out flat and they came out ready to compete and play, and they got us at first, but they couldn’t play with us the whole game.”

The hole got deeper for Cartersville when an exchange on a handoff led to another fumble, giving Mary Persons the ball right back in Cartersville territory.

“It was disappointing,” King said of the slow start. “The first offensive series, we went 1-for-3 passing and we had a couple of guys open that we just missed, little things here and there. We gave them a short field, they punched it in, we fumbled a kickoff and then fumbled the next series. We can’t play like that. I thought, even with that and our backs against the wall early, our guys responded really well.”

Cartersville did respond to its first deficit all season, and it took the Canes just two plays after their second fumble to find their spark. Safety Xavior Coaxum punched the ball loose from a Mary Persons running back and Evan Williams recovered.

From there, the Canes would find their offensive rhythm and score touchdowns on their next three possessions. The first touchdown came after a big catch-and-run by Showell for 36 yards, followed two plays later by an 8-yard touchdown from Lawrence to E.J. Turner.

Mary Persons would come back with a field goal on the next drive, though, temporarily stalling Cartersville’s impending onslaught. A 44-yard pass play on third-and-long to recent Georgia commit Malik Herring set up an Alexander Rivera 20-yard field goal that increased the Bulldogs’ lead to 17-7.

Still, the Canes got the ball back and returned to the high-scoring ways they have exhibited all season. Creamer ran for a 54-yard touchdown when he broke a tackle, made a cut and blew by the Mary Persons secondary to cut the lead to 17-14 with 6:12 left in the first half.

Cartersville would take the lead less than two minutes later when Lawrence hit Antoine Jefferson for a 22-yard completion, Creamer ran for two first downs and Lawrence hit Turner again for an 18-yard touchdown. On the scoring play, Lawrence reversed field after rolling out to his right, threw across his body on the run and hit a streaking Turner over the shoulder in the corner of the end zone for a 21-17 lead going into halftime.

“Everything,” Lawrence said of what was working during the three touchdown drives in an eight-minute span in the second quarter. “We were blocking really well and [Creamer] was running really well. When I got outside the pocket, I was able to make some plays with my feet and that helped a little bit. But we did well everywhere except for that first quarter.”

In the second half, it was the Cartersville defense’s turn to put its mark on the game. The Canes allowed just 26 yards and two first downs to Mary Persons in the second half after allowing 198 yards and seven first downs in the first half. Cartersville outgained Mary Persons 404-224 for the game, and all four of the Bulldogs’ offensive series in the second half resulted in punts.

“We got on them at the half, just making sure we finished this thing clean,” King said of the improved defense in the second half. “Our guys, they take a lot of pride in it, so they came out in the second half and played Hurricane football.”

The Canes tallied four sacks in the game, two by Showell in the first half and one each by Darian Poellnitz and Torrian Scrutchins in the second half.

“We just get after it,” Showell, who now has more sacks (11) than Herring on the year, said of his team’s defensive effort in the second half. “We have that mentality that no one can stop us. We think we have the best defense in the state and we’re going to go prove it.”

With the defense taking over, the Canes’ offense only added to the lead. Turner had a big second half, finishing with six receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the game. His 17-yard reception set up a third-and-goal touchdown throw to defensive lineman Poellnitz out of a heavy package. That score made it 28-17 midway through the third quarter.

The Canes would get a field goal on the next drive when Jonathan Cruz booted a 36-yarder through the uprights. And, just for good measure, the Canes would add a touchdown with 5:43 left in the game when Creamer took a screen pass and went 29 yards for a touchdown on a third-and-27, breaking several tackles in the process. Cartersville went 5-for-6 on third downs in the second half.

“It was my first catch. I was just trying to get the first down and help my team out, but ultimately, the front helped me out and I was able to get into the end zone,” Creamer said.

The senior finished his final Weinman Stadium game with a season-high 18 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown rushing to go along with his touchdown on the screen pass.

“They were trying to cover the pass,” King said of Mary Persons’ defense and Creamer’s big game. “We’re pass-heavy, so they widened out the field, dropped a bunch of folks in coverage, brought an extra defensive back. It opened up the box for us, and Trey did a good job when his number was called.”

Lawrence, meanwhile, finished with four touchdowns. With the big game, he passed Deshaun Watson’s senior-year total for the state’s third most single-season passing touchdowns with 49. He’s just five touchdowns off the record set by Hutson Mason in 2009. He completed 16-of-23 throws for 253 yards.

In addition to Turner’s big game, Showell had two receptions for 52 yards and Jefferson added five for 46.

Defensively, Showell led the way with seven tackles, while Scrutchins had three tackles for loss and a sack. Brandon Wade had five tackles and a pass breakup, and Nyvin Nelson and Poellnitz each had five as well.

Aside from Coaxum’s big forced fumble, the Canes forced another turnover when Trevor Lowe intercepted a deep pass toward the end of the first half.

Cartersville will look to continue to play like it did the last three quarters of Friday’s game next week in the Georgia Dome. There, the Canes will face a Thomson team that is coming off a 27-6 semifinal win over Jefferson on the other side of the Class 4A bracket.

“It’s a blessing to get back there in back-to-back years,” Creamer said of playing in the Georgia Dome. “We’re trying to win it again, baby. We got all of Cartersville supporting us, and we’re going to do what we have to do next week to get that W.”

“It’s a long season, it’s a grind. Our staff works hard, these kids work hard,” King said of the accomplishment of going 14-0 and earning a bid to the state championship. “The goal ain’t just to get to the Dome, though, the goal is to win it. We just don’t want to get to Atlanta. The goal was to win a state championship from day one, and that’s what we’re going to continue to work to do this week.”