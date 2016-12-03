The Cartersville High swimming and diving team took part in a meet Thursday in Darlington with four other schools: Coahulla Creek, Darlington, Gilmer and Woodstock.

The Cartersville boys swim team placed second in the event with 113 points, 14 points better than third-place Darlington and 45 points behind first-place Woodstock.

The Cartersville girls took third in the meet with 100 points, 12 points behind second-place Gilmer and 90 points behind first-place Woodstock. The Lady Canes bested Darlington by 21 points and Coahulla Creek by 67. The Lady Canes scored in the top seven 17 times in the meet.

The diving team also was in action against Woodstock and Woodstock bested the Canes 168-106. Anna Cooney placed second at the event.

The meet was Cartersville’s first of the year and the swim team will be back in the pool on Dec. 8 at Rome. The diving team will resume action Jan. 12 at Darlington.