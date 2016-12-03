RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Adairsville’s Ronald Hardin avoids a Rockmart defender and goes in for a basket during the game Saturday at Adairsville High. Hardin scored 10 points in the loss. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Cass boys 61, Villa Rica 48

The Cass High boys basketball team opened region play with a 61-48 win at Villa Rica Saturday.

The Colonels opened up a 16-10 lead after the first quarter and a 30-17 lead at halftime before cruising the rest of the way.

Cass’ defense held Villa Rica to just two field goals in the first quarter while Jake Collum made three baskets himself in the period. Between Collum, C.J. Bennett’s five points and Ian Whittington’s four points, the Colonels pulled out ahead in the first quarter.

The second quarter was more of the same with Jacquez Milles and Bennett combining to go 5-for-7 from the free throw line, and Whittington added a 3-pointer.

Whittington finished with a double-double and led all scorers in the game with 17 points, but Collum and Milles were not far

behind with 15 and 14, respectively. Collum also had a double-digit rebounding game. Bennett added 12 points, while Ashton Burley tallied 10 assists.

The Colonels are now 3-1 on the young season and will look to go 2-0 in region play when they take on Paulding County on the road Tuesday.

Villa Rica 61, Cass girls 47

Cass came into the game at Villa Rica with a win against a top 10-ranked team on its resume already. However, the Lady Colonels were unable to pick up a second win against a ranked opponent Saturday when they fell to the No. 7 Lady Wildcats by a score of 61-47 in the Region 7-AAAAA opener.

Villa Rica slowly increased its lead throughout the game, winning each quarter. Cass was able to hang in, though, thanks to 14 points by Jana Morning, and 12 each from Payton Stoddard and Kyla Michienzi.

Cass is now 2-2 and will go to Paulding County looking for its first region win on Tuesday.

Rockmart 64, Adairsville girls 48

The Adairsville High girls basketball team got off to a strong start in Saturday’s game at home against Rockmart, leading by nine points after one quarter and going into halftime tied.

However, a second-half surge by Rockmart left Adairsville with a 64-48 loss.

The Lady Tigers are now 2-2 on the year.

Josie Summerville and Nikiyah Washington each finished with impressive rebounding totals as Summerville had 16 and Washington added 13. Washington also had 10 points and five steals, while Summerville had eight points and four steals.

Havyn Isaac led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 12. Isaac was the one who got Adairsville off to a strong start, as she hit two 3-pointers in the opening quarter, and Washington hit another.

Adairsville led 17-8 after the first quarter, but then allowed Rockmart to score 21, 18 and 17 in the final three quarters to pull away.

Adairsville will look to move back over .500 Tuesday when the Lady Tigers host North Murray in their second game of region play.

Rockmart 69, Adairsville boys 59

The Adairsville High boys basketball team hung with Rockmart for three quarters Saturday at home, but the Yellow Jackets pulled away in the fourth quarter to hand the Tigers a 69-59 loss.

Leading by just five going into the fourth quarter at 48-43, Rockmart made three 3-pointers in the fourth to create some separation. Adairsville was then forced to foul, and Rockmart made 6-of-13 free throws in the fourth quarter, but it was enough to stave off an Adairsville comeback attempt.

In another game of balanced scoring for the Tigers, Cole Hewatt led the way with 12 points, followed by Hunter Hice and Ronald Hardin with 10, and Ethan Belcher with 9.

Adairsville is now 3-3 overall and will look to pick up its first region win Tuesday at home against North Murray.

Calhoun 57, Cartersville girls 24



Facing the No. 7 team in Class 3A, the Cartersville High girls basketball team was no match for a talented Calhoun squad Saturday.

Jana Johns scored 19 points and had nine rebounds to lead Calhoun.

Cartersville is now 2-3 on the year and will take two weeks off before facing Paulding County on the road on Dec. 17.