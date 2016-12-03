RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence runs for a first down during Friday night's 38-17 Class 4A state semifinal win over Mary Persons at Weinman Stadium. Lawrence went 16-of-23 passing for 255 yards and four touchdowns in the game.

For the second consecutive season, the Cartersville high football team will play for the Class 4A state championship in the Georgia Dome.

The Canes have been the No. 1 team in the state all season, not playing a single game decided by single digits, and have been putting up big point totals while playing stifling defense.

As a result, a trip to the Georgia Dome was expected, but not guaranteed. And there were some nervous times for Canes fans in Cartersville’s 38-17 semifinal win over Mary Persons Friday night at Weinman Stadium. The Bulldogs went out to a 14-0 lead less than nine minutes into the game after a big pass play and a fumble by Cartersville.

However, Cartersville would throughly dominate from quarters two through four, outscoring Mary Persons 38-3 in the final three periods to take the win.

Cartersville will go for its fourth state championship and second straight Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the Georgia Dome against Thomson.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Trevor Lawrence (14)

With Cartersville trailing 17-14 with three minutes left in the first half, Lawrence rolled to his right, away from Georgia-bound defensive end Malik Herring. When Herring, one of the top-100 recruits in the country, came across the field to put pressure on Lawrence, the Canes’ quarterback pump faked, forcing Herring to jump. He then reversed field away from several Bulldog pass rushers, threw across his body on the run and dropped the ball perfectly to E.J. Turner in the back of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown strike.

247Sports’ Rusty Mansell called the play, “One of the best throws you will see from a high school quarterback under pressure.”

The scramble and throw rank among the better plays Lawrence has made at Cartersville, and there is plenty of competition for that honor—the two fourth-quarter passes on a third and fourth down he threw to Miller Forristall as a ninth-grader in Cartersville’s 2014 comeback win in the state quarterfinals; the two spin moves to drop pass rushers before firing for a first down in 2015 against Jonesboro in the quarterfinals; and the throw across his body on the run before getting walloped by Buford D-linemen, hitting Terrius Callahan over the outstretched arms of two defensive backs for a 36-yard completion to set up a field goal and earn Cartersville its first points of the game in the 2015 state championship.

The play was one of several where Lawrence bought time with his feet Friday night against a talented Mary Persons defensive line. He also had three big first-down runs of 7, 8 and 5 yards in the first half when Cartersville was still trailing.

He finished the game completing 16-of-23 throws (69.5 percent) for 254 yards and four touchdowns. He had a streak of five consecutive completions and another streak of four consecutive. Nine of his 16 completions went for gains of 16 or more yards.

The four touchdowns moved him from fifth to third on Georgia’s single-season touchdown passing leader list. He now has 49, one behind Deshaun Watson in 2012 and five behind Hutson Mason’s 54 in 2009.

Lawrence is 236-of-372 (63 percent) for 3,704 yards this year. He is now in the top 10 of the state for most single-season passing yards in one season, topping his sophomore-year mark of 3,663. He is just 41 yards off of jumping into the top seven. He also has 10,431 passing yards for his career, which trails only Jake Fromm’s 12,745 career passing yards and Watson’s 13,077 on the state’s all-time leaderboard.

STANDOUTS

Trey Creamer (7)

The senior Minnesota commit ran hard Friday night, breaking several tackles and making ankle-breaking cuts on his way to 141 yards on 18 carries. His biggest gain was a 54-yard touchdown run where he displayed his speed by blowing by the Mary Persons defense once he got around the right edge. He had another long touchdown run called back because of a holding penalty.

One of his most important runs only went for just four yards, but it came on a third-and-3 play to keep the sticks moving and eventually led to a touchdown in the third quarter to push Cartersville’s lead to 11.

His final touch put an exclamation point on the win. It was a 29-yard touchdown on a third-and-20 play when he weaved in and out of defenders before navigating the boundary for the score.

Creamer’s previous career high for carries was 14, and he now has 123 rushing attempts for 706 yards (5.7 average) and 18 touchdowns on the year. As a receiver, he has 37 catches for 537 yards (14.5 average) and five touchdowns.

Avery Showell (8)

The senior Wake Forest commit had another big game Friday night, recording two sacks for a combined 25 yards of losses. He finished with eight tackles, four for loss.

Showell now has 11 sacks on the season to lead the Canes.

On offense, Showell had two big plays as well. He caught a short pass, spun out of a tackle and ran for big yardage after the catch for a 36-yard gain on the first play of the second quarter. The gain would result in a touchdown two snaps later.

Showell also caught a 16-yard pass late in the second quarter, making a defender collapse in the process with a knee-buckling spin move. He now has 762 receiving yards on 42 receptions (18.1 yards per catch) with 16 touchdowns.

E.J. Turner (4)

Turner had his biggest game of the season Friday, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The junior receiver caught two of Cartersville’s three first-half touchdowns to help erase Mary Persons’ lead.

He finished with six receptions for 111 yards in the game, both season highs. He now has three multi-touchdown games this year and 10 scores on the season to go along with 36 receptions for 615 yards (17.1 yard-per-catch average).

While the touchdowns were big plays, the most impressive catch was a 38-yarder in the fourth quarter when he went deep, jumped up and plucked the ball off the back of the Bulldog cornerback to set up a first-and-10 inside the Mary Persons 25. He followed that play with a 23-yard gain on a quick screen two snaps later, and the Canes would score their fifth touchdown of the game a few plays after that, despite two holding penalties on the drive.

Canes D-Line

With Cartersville trailing 14-0 and after a second fumble put Mary Persons inside the Canes’ 30-yard line, it was senior defensive end Brandon Wade who made the big play of the game when forced a fumble that Evan Williams recovered. The play was the turning point because it prevented Mary Persons from extending its lead to three scores in the first quarter, and allowed the Canes to go on three consecutive touchdown drives to take the lead before halftime.

It was Wade’s biggest forced fumble since the one he forced inside the 10-yard line against Buford last year in the Georgia Dome.

Not only did Wade force a crucial fumble, but he also batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage and had five tackles.

His counterpart on the other side of the line had an impressive showing as well. Darian Poellnitz recorded six tackles a had one of Cartersville’s four sacks in the game. He also caught a 3-yard touchdown pass out of the heavy set when he dove over the pylon after coming in on offense as a fullback in the third quarter.

Not to be outdone, Torrian Scrutchins was as disruptive in the backfield as always, making three tackles for loss, including a sack.