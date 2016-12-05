DEJA VU — For the first time this season, the Cartersville High football team trailed in a game. The Canes trailed for 15:09 of game clock in the Class 4A semifinals Friday at Weinman Stadium, but a 38-3 run in the last three quarters erased Mary Persons’ upset hopes.

The Canes’s deficit was 17-7 at one point in the game, which coincidentally was exactly their deficit at one point in the 1991 state semifinals against Mary Persons at Weinman Stadium, the only other time the two programs have met.

Similar to that ’91 game, the comeback required some composure from the Canes’ players and coaches when events began transpiring in Mary Persons’ favor.

Cartersville went three-and-out on its first possession after losing the coin toss and getting the ball first. After taking the ball to begin the game, Cartersville’s first possession resulted in negative-3 yards of offense and a punt.

Then, on Mary Persons’ ensuing drive, Cartersville allowed a 43-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-26 when Bulldog receiver Roger Akins beat the cornerback and high safety deep down the sideline after appearing to get a quick jump off the line of scrimmage.

“I thought he started a little early, but we just have to have our eyes in the right spot and expect the deep ball,” King said of the touchdown catch by Akins. “Teams with athletes, they can throw the ball every play. So we just have to respond a little bit better.”

After the Mary Persons touchdown, Cartersville fumbled the opening kickoff, leading to a Mary Persons touchdown and a 14-0 deficit for the Canes. Then, on Cartersville’s ensuing drive, a mishandled exchange between quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Trey Creamer resulted in another fumble.

Despite the long touchdown pass given up and the two fumbles, the Canes never lost their composure.

“Just stay positive and don’t let it get to us,” Lawrence said of what he was telling his teammates on the sideline when down 14-0.

“We don’t give up,” Avery Showell said of what he was thinking facing that deficit. “That’s what we practice. When we get down, we fight harder.

“We just came in with that dog mentality. We worked too hard—this summer, last spring, this fall—we worked too hard to go out with an L. So we knew what we were going to do, what we had to do to come out with the W.”

SCRAMBLE DRILL — Facing the No. 84 prospect in the Class of 2017 in defensive end Malik Herring, Cartersville’s game plan included rolling out quarterback Trevor Lawrence away from the stud defensive lineman to buy time for Lawrence to find receivers. The rollouts resulted in a big game for the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2018.

But the Canes did not roll Lawrence out every play he bought time with his feet. Several of Lawrence’s scrambles came when he was just improvising under pressure.

“It was a little bit of both,” Lawrence said of him buying time in and out of the pocket. “Some were designed rollouts, some were pressure from inside. But It worked.”

It wasn’t just Herring the Canes were scrambling from. Mary Persons also had an athletic defensive end on the other side in Tre Persons and a disruptive inside rusher in Dan O'Neal.

“They have a really good defensive front,” King said. “We sprinted out some. That part was by design, but some of it was just scrambling around and getting out of some situations. And our offensive line, for the most part, handled their front pretty well. But they have a good defensive line.”

The offensive line allowed just one sack to Herring, in which the recent Georgia commit picked Lawrence off the turf after the play and adjusted his shoulder pads back under his jersey. It was an uncharacteristically amiable encounter between a defensive end and quarterback, undoubtedly influenced by UGA’s recruitment of Lawrence.

Despite, the one sack, Cartersville’s offensive line allowed the Canes to score 38 points, including a streak of three consecutive touchdown drives in the first half. The Canes only punted once in the game, and it was on their first possession. Cartersville also racked up 153 rushing yards in the run game, the second-highest rushing total this season and over twice as many rushing yards as the Canes averaged through the first 13 games of the year.

The high rushing total had much to do with Mary Persons’ concentration on stopping the pass, but also was a product of strong offensive-line play. The work up front was even more impressive with the Canes missing first team all-region right tackle Nick Root. Despite Root’s absence, Garrett Shelton filled in admirably to help the Canes keep the ball moving on offense.



“He did a god job. A lot of it, you won’t notice, technique and all that stuff,” King said of the job Shelton did in his first start. “I thought he played really hard, especially run blocking. So we’ll have to watch the film and see how he did, but from what I noticed, just standing on the sideline, he did a pretty good job. I’m proud of him.”

Lawrence was moved from the pocket or rolled out on four big passing plays in the game, including both his first-half touchdown passes, a big first-down throw on a third-and-8 for a 14-yard gain, and another 38-yard completion downfield to E.J. Turner. Lawrence also had three critical first-down runs in the first half on read-option plays or scrambles.

The scramble drill is something the Canes work on, but its effectiveness is largely a product of Lawrence’s talent.

“Everybody works the scramble drill and all that stuff, but our guys do a good job,” King said after the region championship game on Nov. 4 when the Canes had several big plays on scrambles. “[Lawrence] does a good job with his eyes, keeping his eyes downfield, and keeping plays alive with his feet. That’s just a testament to his athletic ability.”

TURNER’S TURN — As many passing yards as Lawrence has thrown for this season, no Cartersville receiver finished in the top 50 on the state’s receiving yards leader list during the regular season.

While Cartersville’s receiving corps is among the best in the state, the Canes distribute the ball to multiple weapons on the outside. As a result, some of the talented players do not have gaudy receiving totals.

E.J. Turner is one of those talented weapons. Turner came into Friday night’s game against Mary Persons with 30 receptions for 504 receiving yards on the year, which was fourth on the team.

But, at 6-foot-2 and more athletic than most defensive backs covering him, it was only a matter of time before he broke out with an 100-yard receiving game.

He did that in the state semifinals with six receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He had one of the plays of the game when he leaped over a defender and picked the ball off his back for a 38-yard gain in the second half.

Turner utilized his height and his skill with the ball in the air to make the catch, but the matchup wasn’t really fair. Turner was going against a Mary Persons secondary with two undersized cornerbacks, 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-5.

In previous games against Hapeville Charter, Westlake and Woodward Academy, Turner was often matched up against Division-I recruited cornerbacks who had size to match him. Those three games made up for three of his five lowest receiving totals of the year and he had a combined 27 receiving yards in those games. Turner was not targeted all that much in those games, but by taking up one of the star cornerbacks, that allowed H-back Avery Showell and slot receiver Antoine Jefferson to work inside. Showell and Jefferson often are lined up against linebackers and safeties, allowing them to accumulate big receiving totals.

On Friday, it was Turner’s turn.

“He had a big game for us. We knew we had some stuff outside that we would like,” King said of Turner’s matchup in the game. “E.J., when his number was called, he made the plays. That’s what big-time players do in big games. I sure am proud of him for that.”