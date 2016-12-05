Saturday’s Wolverine Classic at Woodstock High School went just as every tournament has gone this season for the Woodland and Cass High wrestling teams.

Woodland won its fourth consecutive tournament in four tries, while Cass once again finished near the top of the field, placing third out of 21 teams.

The traditional tournament saw several Bartow individuals take home top honors. Woodland had six champs, seven finalists and 10 placers out of the 13 wrestlers the Wildcats brought to the event.

Cass only took nine, but had two champs, two finalists and seven placers.

For Woodland, Gavin Nix won the 106-pound weight class, Justin Kellett won at 113, Kyle Gollhofer won at 120, Jesus Montero was fifth at 126, Vinny Rosati was first at 132, Dawson Woods was first at 138, Kyle Veley was fifth at 145, Cody Cochran was first at 160, Hunter Hardin was second at 220, and Heavyweight Kurtis Feanny placed fourth.

Woodland head coach Adrian Tramutola said his wrestlers had a strong tournament and are rounding into form.

“When we’re good, we’re really good. We have some guys in some spots who are starting to really come along,” Tramutola said. “As soon as we can get some of those guys in shape, transition from the football season, I think our numbers are going to start going up every tournament.”

For Cass, Tripp Breeden won the event at 220 and Chance Scrutchins did the same at 195. Tyler Pilcher and Ben Mills each placed second, while Houston Jones at 182 pounds and C.J. McKnight at 170 each placed third. Cody Mauldin also placed at the tournament, finishing in fifth at 138.

Cass had another dual tournament Saturday and heavyweight title contender Seven Richards was taking the SATs, which accounts for why the Colonels were shorthanded. North Paulding placed second between Woodland and Cass.

“Us going with nine guys against other teams with full lineups, I was pleased with that,” Cass head coach D.L. Koontz said of the third-place finish. “The guys definitely did well. We got to see some good competition. It’s always a pleasure to go to a well-run tournament. There’s always going to be things here and there that you’re going to learn from seeing better competition.”