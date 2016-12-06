Cass girls 49, Paulding County 28

The Cass girls basketball team earned its first region win Tuesday night with a 49-28 road victory at Paulding County.

The win moves the Lady Colonels to 3-2, 1-1 in Region 7-AAAAA.

The Lady Colonels ran away with Tuesday’s game early, leading by nine points after one quarter and 19 points at halftime. From there, Cass was able to cruise to victory.

Payton Stoddard led the team with 11 points, followed by Lyric Curtis with nine, Jana Morning with seven, Chanel Clemons with six, Kyla Michienzi with six, Esmeralda Thomas with five and Kyler Trouten with five.

Stoddard got hot early, scoring six points in the first quarter. Michienzi also hit a 3 in the first quarter and Clemons put in two baskets to help the Lady Colonels take an early edge.

The second quarter featured some more sharp shooting, as Morning and Thomas each hit a 3.

Cass’ defense was strong in the game as the Lady Colonels did not allow a free throw attempt until the second half and allowed just two field goals in the second quarter.

The Lady Colonels will next play East Paulding on Friday at home.

Excel girls 38, Mount Pisgah 22

A stout defense and balanced scoring attack led the Excel girls basketball team to a 38-22 home win Tuesday against Mount Pisgah Christian Academy.

The win was Excel’s second in a row and the Lady Eagles are now 3-1 on the young season. They begin region play Friday at Mount Zion.

Excel won each quarter and increased its lead throughout, beginning in the first quarter when Brighton McCollum hit a 3 and added a 2, while Rylie Boston and Kalli Beth Scheff each pitched in baskets of their own.

Whitney Harris, meanwhile, got to the free throw line early and often, scoring five of her seven points from the charity stripe. Excel, as a team, shot better Tuesday than it had in the first three games from the foul line, going 8-for-12.

Scheff led the scoring in the second quarter, as she put in all three field goals for Excel in the period to take a 19-12 lead at halftime.

The Lady Eagles really pulled away in the second half, though, outscoring Mount Pisgah 13-6 to take a 32-18 lead at the end of the third quarter. Boston scored six of her game-high 11 points in the third, while Scheff, McCollum and Harris each scored field goals in the period as well.

Along with the balanced scoring, Excel’s defense was the story of the game. Mount Pisgah never scored more than six points in any quarter.

Behind Boston’s 11 points, Scheff scored 10, followed by Harris and McCollum with seven apiece.

North Murray 61, Adairsville girls 34

After two wins to begin the season, the Adairsville High girls basketball took a third loss in a row Tuesday at home against North Murray by a score of 61-34.

The Lady Tigers are now 0-2 to begin region play.

“We’re struggling, searching for an identity right now,” Adairsville head coach Lee Whitaker said. “[North Murray is] a pretty good basketball team, very well-coached and they have some shooters. They have some girls who can go.”

North Murray got ahead early, in large part due to the free-throw disparity, something that has hurt Adairsville so far this season.

“One of their girls had nine free throws in the first quarter and 12 in the first half,” Whitaker said.

Adairsville was led by Nikayah Washington with 11 points, Josie Summerville with eight and Taylor Green with five.

The Lady Tigers will return to action Friday at Murray County.

Carrollton 63, Woodland girls 13

It was a rough game for the Woodland High girls basketball team Tuesday night at home to open up region play.

The Lady ’Cats were going up against the No. 7 team in Class 5A, Carrollton, and fell by a score of 63-13.

Carrollton took it to Woodland from the jump, scoring 10 points in the first quarter while the Lady ’Cats were shut out for the period.

An unrelenting Carrollton team scored 39 points in the second half, including 21 in the third quarter.

McKenzie Hobbs scored all six of Woodland’s points in the first half, all six coming on two 3-pointers. Woodland had just three field goals in the game, all from Hobbs, who finished with a team-high nine points.

Woodland is now 0-3 on the year, and will next take on Paulding County on the road Friday.