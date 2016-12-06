RANDY PARKER/ The daily Tribune News

Adairsville 57, North Murray 52

The Adairsville High boys basketball team was tied heading into the fourth quarter Tuesday night against North Murray.

It was then that the Tigers made their run, and were able to pull the game out late for their first region win thanks to 11 made free throws in the final period.

Ronald Hardin, Cody Henderson and Hunter Hice each scored crucial baskets in the final stanza as well to help earn the win.

Hice went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, James Sims went 2-for-2, Henderson went 3-for-5 and Hardin went 2-for-4 to seal the game.

Adairsville got out to an early 13-7 lead in the first quarter, but North Murray came roaring back with 22 points in the second quarter to make the score 29-27 at halftime in favor of the Mountaineers.

Adairsville tied the score in the third quarter at 40-all. Ethan Belcher scored five of his nine points in the quarter, while Hardin, Hice and Sims pitched in as well.

Hice finished with a game-high 16 points, and the Tigers also got contributions from Henderson with 11 points, Belcher with nine, Hardin with eight and Sims with six.

Adairsville is now 3-3 on the year, 1-1 in Region 6-AAA, and will next take on Murray County Friday in an away game.

Cass boys 63, Paulding County 56

The Cass High boys basketball team improved to 4-1 on the year and 2-0 in region play with a 63-56 win at Paulding County Tuesday night.

Junior point guard Ashton Burley led the way with 17 points for the Colonels.

The game was tight early with the Colonels maintaining a slim lead in the first two quarters.

Cass was able to extend that lead thanks to a 22-point third quarter that included two 3-pointers by Jacquez Milles, five more points from Ian Whittington and a couple of baskets by Jake Collum.

Cass was then fouled often in the fourth quarter with Paulding County making a furious rally with 22-fourth quarter points. Cass made enough free throws to ice the game, and Burley scored seven in the final period.

In addition to Burley’s big game, C.J. Bennett, Collum and Whittington each reached double figures with 10 points.

Cass is now on a three-game win streak and will look to make it four in a row when the Colonels host East Paulding Friday night.