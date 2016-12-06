Former Adairsville Tiger and current Atlanta Falcon Vic Beasley only had one tackle in Sunday’s 29-28 loss to the Chiefs, but it was a big one. Beasley sacked and forced a fumble in the second quarter.

The forced fumble gives Beasley five on the season, which leads the entire NFL. His sack puts him into double digits on the season with 10.5, which is second only to last year’s Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, who has 12.5.

FOOTBALL

Miller Forristall (Alabama Fr., Cartersville) — Forristall started at tight end during Alabama’s 54-16 SEC Championship game win Saturday against Florida in the Georgia Dome. It was Forristall’s first game in the Georgia Dome since winning the state championship last year at Cartersville. The game also was his second start of the season. Forristall was targeted once in the second quarter, but a screen pass was incomplete. Forristall has played in all 13 games this year for the Crimson Tide and has five receptions for 73 yards.

Forristall will be back in the Georgia Dome for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington on Dec. 31.

BASKETBALL

Emmanuel Holloway (UU Korihait Uusikaupunki, Finland Korisliiga, Woodland) — Holloway scored 18 points and added three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes of action in a win over the Helsinki Seagulls on Nov. 30. He then scored six points in 20 minutes with two rebounds, one assist and one steal while battling foul trouble in a loss to KTP Basket Saturday.

Holloway continues to lead his team in points with 14.9 and is second on the team with 2.5 assists. He also leads the team with 1.5 steals and is adding 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting close to 50 percent from the floor in 29.2 minutes per game.

A.J. Mosby (Alcorn State Jr., Cartersville) — Alcorn State lost three games, including one to Cal, last week, but Mosby continues to start and contribute high steal totals. He’s now averaging 1.9 per game. He had two steals against San Francisco on Nov. 30 when he played 27 minutes and hit two 3s, had three rebounds and added an assist. He then played 27 minutes against California Saturday and hit two more 3s with three rebounds and two assists to go along with three steals. He had another three-steal game Monday against Louisiana Tech, adding three points, four rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes of action.

Mosby is now averaging six points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in eight starts.

Adrian Rogers (Malbus Oresund Malmo, Swedish Basketligan, Cartersville native) — Rodgers scored 11 points with four rebounds, three assists and two steals in a loss to Jamtland Saturday.

Rogers continues to lead Malbas in scoring at 17.4 points per game, adding four rebounds and 2.1 steals per game to go along with a 46.8 percentage from the 3-point line.

Darius Thrower (Truett McConnell Fr., Excel) — Thrower saw action in a loss to Union on Nov. 30. He’s played in five games so far for Truett McConnell and has made one 3-pointer.

Corey Tobin (Reinhardt Jr., Cartersville) — Tobin did not score but grabbed seven rebounds and had an assist in an 89-66 win over Milligan on Nov. 30. He then hit two 3-pointers and went 2-for-2 from the free throw line for eight points, adding three rebounds, in an 82-79 loss to Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday. On Monday, Reinhardt picked up a win against Voorhees and Tobin contributed a 3, four points, three assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes of action.

Tobin has seen action in eight games this season and is averaging five points, 2.4 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16.1 minutes.

Rudy Winters (Columbus State Jr., Excel) — Winters left a game on Saturday with an injury after scoring two points on one field goal attempt, one assist and one steal in four minutes. Columbus State went on to win by a score of 86-84 at West Georgia. Earlier that week, Winters played 36 minutes, scoring one point with five rebounds and two assists in an 87-82 win at Fort Valley State.

Winters is third on the team with 11.6 points per game, fourth with four rebounds per game and fifth with 1.2 assists per game.

WRESTLING

Evan Cole (Cumberland University Jr., Cartersville) — Cumberland competed in a dual match on Dec. 1 at Limestone against Bellarmine University. Cole won his match at 149 pounds, taking an 11-7 decision to help Cumberland win the dual by a score of 25-13.

Sammy Rosario (Cumberland University Sr., Cartersville) — Rosario wrestled at 133 pounds in the dual against Bellarmine and won his match with a pin.